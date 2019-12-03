Jason Williams believes that halving would not influence Bitcoin's price.

The experts have different theories about Bitcoin's price movements.

Bitcoin'sBitcoin's halving is five months away, and experts are trying to figure out how it will affect the price of the first digital coin. Many cryptocurrency analysts expect Bitcoin'sBitcoin's growth ahead of the even as historically, the coin demonstrated a strong rally in months preceding halving.

However, there are some dissidents with unpopular opinion the Bitcoin would not be affected by the event at best. Jason Williams, the co-founder at digital asset fund Morgan Creek Digital, is one of them.

In a recent tweet dated December 1, he stated that halving would be a non0event for Bitcoin'sBitcoin's price.

Bitcoin halving in May 2020 won't do anything to the price. It will be a non-event, he wrote.

Meanwhile, another famous cryptocurrency analyst Willy Woo pointed out that the market was controlled by bears ahead of mining for the first time in history. This is an unfavorable setup for the first cryptocurrency, according to the expert.

A co-founder of Morgan Creek Digital Anthony Pompliano said that the halving had not been priced in at $7,200.

At the time of writing, BTC/USD is changing hands at $7,280, down 1% since this time on Sunday.