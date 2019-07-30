- Bitcoin has settled in the middle of $9,000-$10,000 range.
- A critical resistance of $11,000 is still out of reach.
Despite a bout of volatility, #Bitcoin (BTC) has been oscillating in a tight range and has barely changed since the weekend. At the time of writing, NBTC/USD is changing hands at $9,467, down nearly 2% in recent 24 hours and unchanged since the beginning of the day. Meanwhile, the first digital coin is still significantly lower on a week-on-week basis (-7%).
Bitcoin's technical picture
From the longer-term perspective, the key support awaits BTC/USD on approach to $8,800. This area is strengthened by a confluence of daily SMA100 (Simple Moving Average) and the lower line of Bollinger Bands on a daily chart. A sustainable move below this handle will worsen the technical picture and allow for an extended sell-off with the next focus on psychological $8,000 and $7,850 (the middle line of Bollinger Bands on a weekly chart).
On the upside, we will need to see a sustainable move above $10,000 for the upside to gain traction. This barrier has been holding back the recovery since July 24, as numerous attempts to crack it failed to materialize.
The next resistance awaits at $10,450 (SMA50 daily chart). Once it is out of the way, the upside is likely to gain traction with the subsequent focus on $11,000.
BTC/USD, 1-day chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin price prediction: BTC/USD flirting around $9,500-level, faces huge resistance upfront
BTC/USD continued to consolidate in a flag formation. This Monday, the price of the asset fell from $9,550 to $9,450. The daily confluence detector shows that the bulls will face considerable resistance to go past the $9,500.
Crypto market update: Market bleeds as the top three consolidate price
Bears are in full control of the market as the prices bled this Monday. Bitcoin is flirting with the $9,500-line, struggling to break past it. The rest of the top three also struggled around crucial resistance levels. Let’s take a closer look at how the top three did and then reveal the biggest ...
Ripple price analysis: XRP/USD recovers to $0.31, further upside is limited
Ripple's XRP hit the intraday low at $0.3060 and recovered towards $0.3100 by the time of writing. While the upside momentum seems to be weak, a sustainable move above this barrier will improve the short-term technical picture of the third largest coin.
Litecoin technical analysis: LTC/USD may have to return to next major area of demand within $70 territory
Litecoin price in the second half of Monday is trading marginally in the green, gains of 0.40%. LTC/USD given the current technical price behaviors, remains at risk of ...
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: bulls are nowhere to be seen yet
The cryptocurrency market has had another red week as Bitcoin (BTC), and all significant altcoins spiraled down amid growing bearish sentiments.