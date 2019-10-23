Opera users can now send, receive and store BTC and TRX without the need to install an external wallet.

Opera is among the few web browsers pushing for the adoption of cryptocurrencies.

Opera, one of the leading browsers in the world has added support for Bitcoin (BTC) and Tron (TRX) on its Android version of the browser. The support is to ensure that the users of the browsers have secured access to more digital currencies. Opera boast of more than 200 million active mobile users around the world.

Data provided by StatCounter in September showed that Opera commands 2.5% of the internet browsers’ market. According to the head of the crypto department at Opera:

“The browser is the ideal candidate for integrating cryptocurrencies as it is the gateway to so many things in the user’s life.”

The support will simplify the process of transacting both BTC and TRX as it eliminates the need to install external wallets or wallet plugins. It also gives a gateway to the Tron Dapp ecosystem. Comment by Justin Sun, Tron’s founder said:

“We are proud to connect the largest, active blockchain ecosystem to the best web browser ever built.”

Support for Ethereum came first and it allowed users to send, receive and even store both Ether and ERC-721 crypto-collectibles.

