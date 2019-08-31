- Bitcoin has barely moved in recent 24 hours.
- Tezos is the best-performing altcoin with over 5% of gains.
The cryptocurrency market has calmed down after a strong sell-off during the week. Bitcoin and all major altcoins have barely moved in recent 24 hours; however, bearish sentiments are still dominating the realm of digital assets. The total market capitalization moved from $245 billion to $248 billion, while an average daily trading volume decreased to $41 billion; Bitcoin's market dominance edged up to $69.2%.
Top-3 coins price overview
BTC/USD is trading at $9,565 at the time of writing. The first digital asset has barely changed in the recent 24 hours. The coin has recovered from the critical support of $9,300; however, the further upside seems to be limited amid low volatility and declining trading volumes.
Ethereum, the second-largest digital asset with the current market capitalization of $18.1 billion. ETH/USD is changing hands at $168.30, unchanged both since the beginning of the day and on a day-on-day basis. Ethereum has recovered from August 29 low of $163.80 but failed to regain ground above $170.00.
Ripple's XRP is hibernating ina tight range limited by $0.2500 on the downside and $0.2600 on the upside. The third-largest coin is changing hands at $0.2555 at the time of writing, mostly unchanged both on a day-on-day basis and since the beginning of Saturday.
The biggest altcoin market-movers
Tezos (XTZ) is the biggest winner of the day out of top-20. The coin has gained nearly 5.5% of its value in recent 24 hours to trade at $1/07 by press time.
