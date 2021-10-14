Bitcoin (BTC) challenged brand-new support levels on Oct. 14 after overnight successes took the market past $58,000.
BTC/USD 1-hour candle chart (Bitstamp). Source: TradingView
Bitcoin "dips" to near $57,000
Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView tracked BTC/USD as it reversed towards $57,000 after hitting highs of $58,540 on Bitstamp.
The moves mimicked the first time Bitcoin had attacked $58,000 in February — several attempts interspersed by consolidation, followed ultimately by a run to April's all-time highs.
Despite on-chain indicators showing that Bitcoin is a different beast in Q4, however, the mood was just as bullish this time around.
"Bitcoin is most likely just continuing this grind towards the all-time highs," Cointelegraph contributor Michaël van de Poppe wrote in his latest Twitter update.
"Great bounce from $54K. Highly doubt we'll see a retest at $50K happening."
Cementing $50,000 as support — albeit for a second time in 2021 — would form a clear signal on the market trajectory as pundits gear up for what they expect to be an explosive end to the year.
For trader and analyst Rekt Capital, however, there was potential cause for concern this week. Zooming out, BTC/USD has failed to close a weekly candle above $60,000, and a repeat performance could likewise spell a copycat correction
That leaves bulls until Sunday to crack a historical watermark, something which may still be helped before Monday's approval decision on a futures-based exchange-traded fund (ETF).
Polkadot breakout headlines altcoin return
Altcoins meanwhile saw brief respite from weakness in the face of "Bitcoin Season."
The exception was Polkadot (DOT), up 28% in a week on news that its auctions would finally begin next month — a key original feature five years in the making.
DOT/USD 1-hour candle chart (Kraken). Source: TradingView
The largest altcoin Ether (ETH) managed 5.3% daily gains, with all of the top ten cryptocurrencies by market cap trading higher on the day as Bitcoin slowed.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Analysts set a $20 target for Cardano as holders stake 71% of ADA supply
After Cardano deployed smart contract capabilities on its network, more ADA tokens were pulled out of circulation. Over 71% of ADA supply has been pulled out of circulation, creating a shortage.
Tezos ready for new all-time high as XTZ grapples with crucial support
XTZ price has been on a slow downtrend since its all-time high on October 4. This descent has pushed Tezos down to a crucial support floor which will decide its fate going forward.
Solana price ready for new all-time high at $225
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on Solana price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate how SOL might post further gains.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Cryptos are primed for explosive breakout
Bitcoin price continues its slow uptrend as it lacks volatility. Ethereum and Ripple are promptly following the big crypto as they continue to consolidate. While these top cryptocurrencies continue to consolidate, altcoins are breaking out without any hesitation.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.