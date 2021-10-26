Cryptocurrencies moved significantly higher at Monday’s European open and maintained a strong tone into the European close.
Bitcoin strengthened to a high above $63,500, but was unable to make a fresh all-time high and retreated to near $62,500 at the New York close.
The sentiment was underpinned by the latest data on capital flows which indicate that there were record inflows into crypto assets in the latest week.
Confidence was also boosted by reports that Mastercard was expanding the accessibility of crypto services with bitcoin trading close to $62,500 on Tuesday.
Ether pushed above $4,200 after the European close before a limited correction and traded just above this level on Tuesday.
Axie Infinity price prepares for explosive rally as AXS bulls target $215 next
Axie Infinity price is gearing up to record a new all-time high after the token presented a massive bullish pattern, hinting at a 60% ascent. If AXS slices above the crucial resistance trend line, the token is ready to climb above $200.
Warrant Buffet backs RippleNet’s Nubank while SEC vs Ripple case drags on
SEC v. Ripple proceedings continue as the court concedes SEC's extension request and pushes the expert discovery deadline to January 14. There are several complications in the case, and the American regulator did not object to filing exhibits being filed under seal.
Ethereum price provides one last buy opportunity before exploding to $5,200
Ethereum price has breached a crucial level, indicating the start of a run-up to new all-time highs. However, ETH is consolidating, gathering steam for the next leg that propels it higher.
Ethereum killer Solana hits $13.65 billion in TVL as SOL price locks in on $300
Solana price seems to be unaffected by Bitcoin as it set up a new all-time high on October 25, and so did the Total Value Locked (TVL) on the SOL ecosystem. With the altcoin currently retracing to a support zone, investors can expect another leg-up to kick-start a new uptrend.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.