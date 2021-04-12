Coinbase will start trading on Nasdaq on Wednesday, Bitcoin trades past $60K. Alibaba rallies 8% after record antitrust fine. Market sentiment remains dull before Tuesday’s US inflation data, as Q1 earnings season kicks off with banks this week. Gold struggles below 50-dma, EURUSD is ready for another leg down.
This report has been prepared by Swissquote Bank Ltd and is solely been published for informational purposes and is not to be construed as a solicitation or an offer to buy or sell any currency or any other financial instrument. Views expressed in this report may be subject to change without prior notice and may differ or be contrary to opinions expressed by Swissquote Bank Ltd personnel at any given time. Swissquote Bank Ltd is under no obligation to update or keep current the information herein, the report should not be regarded by recipients as a substitute for the exercise of their own judgment.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
XRP price rally and Ripple's legal victories could mean settlement with SEC impending
Ripple Labs and its executives scored another victory recently in its ongoing legal battle against the US Securities & Exchange Commission. Judge Sarah Netburn denied the SEC access to the personal banking information of Brad Garlinghouse and Chris Larsen. Mike Novogratz suggests the recent XRP price rally could indicate a settlement in progress.
Dogecoin pauses before continuing 35% ascent
Dogecoin price breached an ascending triangle pattern on April 11, triggering a bull run. DOGE spike nearly 17% in a single candle on the 12-hour chart hitting $0.080. Now, a retracement to the immediate support level at $0.071 seems likely before it starts to climb again.
Algorand needs to slice through this crucial level for 33% upswing
Algorand price is forming an inverse head and shoulders pattern, indicating a 33% upswing shortly. A decisive close above $1.68 will confirm the bullish narrative and propel ALGO higher. If the $1.31 support level is broken down, a 17% downswing to $1.07 seems likely.
Bitcoin bull market top beyond $60K as miners and whales drive BTC price higher
Bitcoin has outperformed many traditional assets in the first quarter of 2021, as institutional investors have flocked to the cryptocurrency as a hedge against inflation.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: SEC commissioner cozies up to BTC ETF, on-chain metrics reset making way for volatile move
Bitcoin’s mainstream adoption has soared over the last couple of months, with institutions like Visa, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, and others dipping their toes in the BTC markets. Likewise, prices look primed to advance further despite the ongoing consolidation phase.