Bitcion (BTC/USD) tops $57,000, Elon Musk says price seems high

Bitcoin has been extending its upwards move over the weekend. After the granddaddy of cryptocurrencies reached a market capitalization of $1 trillion, it has hit a new peak of $57,663, as quoted on Coinbase.
Elon Musk, founder of Tesla – and Dogecoin enthusiast – has tweeted that prices of both BTC and Ethereum (ETH) "seem high." Here is the daily chart of BTC/USD, which has changed hands below $20,000 around two months ago.
Earlier on, the world's second-richest person said that digital coins are a "less dumb" version of cash. Apart from Musk, institutional interest from others such as Mastercard, BNY Mellon and Morgan Stanley has one of the critical upside drivers for BTC.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
