Binance.US to suspend USD deposits, citing aggressive and intimidating tactics by the SEC

- Binance.US has given the notice to suspend USD deposits over aggressive and intimidating tactics by the US SEC.
- The exchange noted that its banking partners would do the same for withdrawals beginning June 13.
- The move is part of the platform’s temporary transition to a crypto-only exchange.
- Crypto trading, staking, deposits, and withdrawals will remain operational.
Binance.US, the American arm of Binance.com, has indicated plans to suspend USD deposits, noting that its banking partners would do the same for withdrawal beginning June 13. According to the notice, the move is attributed to aggressive and intimidating tactics employed by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Binance.US to suspend USD deposits
Binance.US plans to suspend USD deposits days after the US SEC moved to freeze the exchange’s assets after the filing of lawsuits against Binance and Coinbase. The federal regulator filed for a restraining order to freeze the assets of Binance.US, with a special interest in BAM Management US Holdings, the holding and operating firms for Binance.US.
The SEC has taken to using extremely aggressive and intimidating tactics in its pursuit of an ideological campaign against the American digital asset industry. https://t.co/AZwoBOgsqS and our business partners have not been spared in the use of these tactics, which has created… pic.twitter.com/rlIe6swIoY— Binance.US (@BinanceUS) June 9, 2023
The news follows an official status update from Binance.US, calling out the SEC for its “extremely aggressive and intimidating tactics” as it moves forward with its crackdown against the American digital asset industry. The move has put Binance.US and its business partners in the crosshairs, creating challenges in their operations and service to users.
The exchange has therefore decided to suspend USD deposits to protect customers and the platform from the brunt of what would follow as the SEC crackdown continues.
Binance’s access to US banking system constrained
Similarly, the exchange has revealed that the decision comes in tandem with its banking partners to halt USD withdrawals, giving users only four days to do the needful concerning their USD. It, therefore, means that customers will no longer be able to use USD to buy crypto on the platform after June 13, which hobbles Binance.US' ability to do business in the United States.
For the avoidance of doubt, this does not mean that customers who have not withdrawn their money by the shutdown date will lose their funds. In theory, they could s convert it to a stablecoin such as tether (USDT), then withdraw that and convert it back to dollars elsewhere.
However, the mishap between the platform's payment and banking systems suggests that Binance’s banking partners have deemed the exchange too risky a client to continue dealing with. It also means the revelations from the federal regulator have become concerning.
Among the platform's banking partners that have helped Binance.US process billions of dollars in transactions in the past include Axos Bank, Cross River Bank, and the failed Silvergate, Signature, and Silicon Valley Banks. While it is not clear which among them has stopped serving the exchange, revelations indicate that some already have.
Binance.US admits to productive compromise
Like Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao earlier, the platform has reiterated its commitment to prioritize customers, detailing that the suspension was only temporary as part of its effort to transition to a crypto-only exchange. According to the platform, this is a productive compromise expected to bolster a “thriving digital asset marketplace in the US.
Still, the exchange is committed to defending itself, its customers, and the entirety of the industry against the “meritless” jabs from the regulator.
Considering the weekend is approaching, Binance.US has forewarned customers of expected downtime and delays, saying:
Any downtime in processing withdrawals may be the result of elevated volumes and weekend bank closures.
Nevertheless, the platform will maintain a 1:1 reserve for all customers’ assets, with uninterrupted crypto trading, staking, deposits, and withdrawals.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
