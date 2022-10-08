- Binance Coin price slides further below $300 after a $570 million hack attack.
- Changpeng Zhao, the Binance exchange CEO, says that the firm may spend $1 billion on new acquisitions and investments.
- BNB price breaks out of a rising wedge pattern; risks plunging to $268.
Binance Coin price is gradually erasing the progress it had made since September 19, when it respected an anchor at $258. The native exchange token almost brushed shoulders with $300 but topped at $299.
Its retracement to $280 comes in the wake of a whopping $570 million hack on the BSC (Binance Smart Chain). The attack raised questions about the security of DeFi (decentralized finance) platforms.
Changpeng Zhao (CZ), the CEO of Binance, in response to the saddening event, said that “software code is never bug-free.” He assured the crypto community that users did not lose money but emphasized cross-chain bridges to learn from such incidences.
Binance to sink at least $1 billion in new acquisitions
Binance Holdings Ltd may spend up to $1 billion on acquisitions and investments in 2022 despite the dominant crypto winter across the board. So far, the largest crypto exchange in the world has committed $325 million to 67 projects since the beginning of the year.
The company also has a $200 million investment in Forbes media in addition to $500 million toward Elon Musk’s bid on Twitter Inc. Binance is focusing on acquiring businesses that are doing well despite the prolonged market downturn. Until now, the firm is yet to express interest in any of the distressed entities in the crypto lending space.
BNP price pullback is not slowing down
Investors reacted to the hacking news by selling off BNB, culminating in a sharp drop from $299 to $280. The forces in the market saw Binance Coin price validate a rising wedge pattern breakout.
The pattern is highly bearish and often marks the beginning of a trend reversal. With trading volume dwindling, the support provided by the 50-day SMA (Simple Moving Average), red, may hold to prevent declines from stretching to $268.
BNB/USD eight-hour chart
Further losses are likely according to the MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence) indicator. The index is yet to come out of a sell signal it presented as BNB price slipped from highs around $299. Binance Coin price will carry with the downtrend to $268 unless its technical outlook improves in the short term.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Crypto markets to experience one last sell-off
Bitcoin price has been in a steady consolidation for more than two weeks and shows no signs of directional bias. However, the Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP) announcement on October 7 could trigger a volatile episode for BTC that could resolve its range tightening and establish a directional bias.
Ethereum Price Prediction: Assessing ETH’s potential breakout
Ethereum price trends sideways between an upper range limit at $1,380 and a lower range limit at $1,272. Its recent rejection caught most investors unawares, with ETH falling to trade at $1,330 at the time of writing.
Dogecoin price slips again, with weekly gains set to evaporate
Dogecoin (DOGE) price action is at risk of tanking 12% and, in the process erasing its weekly gains. A big catalyst that could trigger the retreat is the US Non Farm Payrolls (NFPs) report that is due to come out later this afternoon.
Cardano price hints at a 25% rally as ADA retests stable support level
Cardano price has arrived at an inflection point that has triggered not one but three reversals over the last two months. The recent retest does provide a similar opportunity for investors but with a higher risk.
Bitcoin: Crypto markets to experience one last sell-off
Bitcoin price has been in a steady consolidation for more than two weeks and shows no signs of directional bias. However, the Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP) announcement on October 7 could trigger a volatile episode for BTC that could resolve its range tightening and establish a directional bias.