Binance, one of the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchanges by daily trading volumes, has resumed Dogecoin (DOGE) withdrawals following a system glitch caused by the DOGE wallet upgrade.

The exchange officially announced on Monday that it had restarted DOGE withdrawals after experiencing a major issue where Binance users were unable to withdraw Dogecoin for 17 days.

Additionally, 1,634 users on Binance were sent old transactions due to a conflict of several DOGE wallet versions. This happened due to a “combination of unlikely factors” and ultimately affected only Binance. The exchange wrote:

“In short, if 1) your platform had listed DOGE all the way back in 2019, at v1.14.0 2) had transactions stuck in the wallet 3) had upgraded the wallet to v1.14.2 4) AND then updated to v1.14.5 — you can have an issue.”

“Unfortunately for Binance, we had inadvertently threaded the needle with all of the above parameters, which led to the coins being re-sent and requiring a new wallet needed to be built,” the announcement reads.

Binance emphasized that “no single entity was at fault” as neither Binance nor the DOGE Network had prior knowledge of the issue.

The fix came after Tesla CEO Elon Musk brought up the issue on Twitter on Tuesday, arguing that Binance’s DOGE withdrawals problem was “shady.” Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao stated right away that the problem was related to the latest DOGE wallet upgrade.

Dogecoin is a meme-based cryptocurrency that has been increasingly popular since Musk started actively promoting DOGE on Twitter in 2020. At the time of writing, DOGE is the 10th-largest cryptocurrency with a market capitalization of $27 billion. The price of DOGE has tumbled recently, with Dogecoin dropping more than 22% over the past 14 days, according to CoinGecko.