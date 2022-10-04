Changpeng “CZ” Zhao-led crypto exchange Binance has opened up two offices in Brazil as the firm looks to tap the country’s emerging crypto market, with reportedly more than 34.5 million crypto users there.
According to an Oct. 3 announcement, Binance has now opened offices in São Paulo and Rio de Janeiro, with more than 150 employees to be spread across the firm’s operations in Brazil.
“The exchange operates in full compliance with the Brazilian regulatory landscape and believes that regulation is the only way for the digital asset industry to grow and reach the general public, allowing more people to enjoy the benefits that cryptocurrencies and blockchain offer,” the announcement reads.
Binance stated that it has been working on a Brazilian expansion since CZ initially visited in March, with the firm doubling the size of its team focused on the country since then.
In September, Binance also hosted a series of crypto and blockchain workshops for law enforcement agencies in Brazil and Argentina to help them identify and fight crypto crime, suggesting it may hold a decent relationship with Latin American regulators.
The company has notably upped its focus on working with regulators after a spate of regulatory reviews and investigations from several government agencies in 2021.
Brazil looks to be a market prime for further growth, with blockchain research firm Chainalysis recently ranking the country seventh on the 2022 Global Crypto Adoption Index report.
The firm ranked Brazil just two places behind the United States and five places ahead of its Latin-American counterpart Argentina.
Binance expansion
In what has been a productive week for the company, Binance also announced on Monday that it had signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Financial Monitoring Agency of Kazakhstan as a part of its global law enforcement training program.
Under the MoU, Binance will work with the local government to help identify and block digital assets obtained illegally and used to launder criminal proceeds and finance terrorism.
On Sept. 29, Binance also announced that it had registered with New Zealand’s Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment and opened local offices in the country.
“New Zealand is an exciting market with a strong history of fintech innovation,” CZ said.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Ethereum price needs to overcome this hurdle to reach $1,500
Ethereum price shows a lack of directional bias as it consolidates in a tight range. This development could change quickly as Bitcoin bulls seem to be back and could propel ETH out of the ongoing range tightening.
Cardano Price Prediction: ADA to unwind soon and rally 25%
Cardano price has weathered the recent market slump and held its own. In addition to its ongoing consolidation, ADA has swept below a crucial level to collect liquidity, which could kick-start a reversal soon.
Solana price is bound to reacquaint with the $25 zone for these reasons
Solana price shows bears are still in control on higher time frames. The bulls not have not yet produced a retaliation of equal or more value to the previous decline. Invalidation of the bearish short-term thesis is a breach above $38.
Why the Shiba Inu price could be a great short for day trading bears
Shiba Inu price shows declining volume with each countertrend rise. The Relative Strength Index breached oversold territories and has yet to rise into the opposite extreme. Invalidation of the bearish thesis is a breach above Sept's high.
Bitcoin: BTC’s Q3 close and what to expect in Q4?
Bitcoin price has developed a bullish divergence with RSI, hinting at more upside. Despite the optimistic technicals, investors should expect volatile swings before the end of the third quarter of 2022.