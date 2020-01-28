- Binance CEO said that he’s proud of the charity efforts made by his team.
- Coronavirus has already caused 56 deaths in China and is spreading fast.
Having infected thousands of citizens in China, the Coronavirus has caused 56 deaths in the country already. As the epidemic is spreading, concern has been growing all around the world. Reportedly, people are infected with the virus in parts of the US, Europe and other regions of the world.
Binance has pledged 10M RMB (approximately US$ 1.5 million) to the victims of the virus, as per a tweet by Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao. He also mentioned that he’s proud of the charity efforts made by his team. He said, “[I]hope we can do our part to help people get better soon.”
Bitcoin has proved to be a useful currency for helping the victims of natural disasters. For instance, after the natural disasters in Puerto Rico, Coinbase CEO Bryan Armstrong launched a crypto-focused fund to raise USD$ 1 billion.
According to the Executive Director of BitGive, Connie Gallippi, the reason why Bitcoin is such a good charity coin is becuase it “allows BitGive to confirm remote transactions, significantly lower transfer fees, provide transparency in real-time, execute cryptographically-secured transactions and obtain fast settlements.”
Donations are also made in Bitcoin because of tax benefits. According to an earlier report by the New York Times, donating with Bitcoin “can be tax advantageous, and the technology the currency is built on could make it easier to see how a donation is being used, forcing charities to become more transparent.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
BTC/USD jumps into the $9,000 zone following three straight bullish days
Over the last three days, the bulls have taken full control of the BTC/USD market. The price jumped from the $8,332.50 support level and went to $9,105.35. As per the daily confluence detector, there is a strong resistance at $9,175.
BCH/USD peaks above triangle formation
BCH/USD charted three consecutive bullish sessions in the daily chart, going up from $310 to $366.65. The price was consolidating in the triangle formation, continually struggling to break above the downward trending line.
ETC/USD double top pattern correction in action
Ethereum Classic happens to be struggling with increased selling activity after the surge on Monday ran into a wall at $11.00. Interestingly, it has managed to hold to 10% gains accrued in the last 24 hours.
EOS Price Analysis: EOS/USD climbs above downward channel formation
Over the last three days, EOS/USD spiked and jumped above the downward channel formation. During this time period, EOS/USD went up from $3.50 to $4.06 and ...
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Bitcoin bulls and bear fight gets a tougher edge
The cryptocurrency market started the downside correction after a strong rally initiated by risk reversal play at the beginning of January and reinforced by various altcoin pumps...