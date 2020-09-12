Binance Coin Price Forecast: BNB sell signal flashing as $18 beckons

- Binance Coin hits a barrier at $27, prematurely ending the bullish case for new yearly highs.
- BNB whales are confident that the crypto will resume the uptrend.
Binance Coin appears to be prematurely abandoning the mission to hit new yearly highs as explored extensively earlier in the week. However, the trading in the last 24 hours has been impressive, with over 10% in gains accrued. Yet, on hitting resistance at $27, the token has embarked on a downtrend again. BNB is trading at $26.18 at the time of writing amid a growing bearish grip, as emphasized by the Relative Strength Index (RSI).
BNB/USD hourly chart
How far can this downtrend go?
At the moment, odds seem to be in favor of the bears. To ensure that BNB does not continue with the downtrend and dent the progress made over the last week, buyers must hold above short term support at $24. A rising wedge pattern could make things worse for the bulls if the trendline support is shattered. The move could boost selling pressure in such a scenario, forcing BNB below a crucial support at $22 and $20. The bearish leg could also quickly refresh levels at the primary support ($18).
BNB/USD 4-hour chart
Another possible scenario is consolidation taking over, with the price remaining pivotal between $24 and $27. The sideways trading is brought to light by the leveling RSI in the 4-hour range. On the other hand, if the 50 Simple Moving Average makes a golden cross above the 100 SMA, BNB could altogether ignore the push for declines to $18 and resume the uptrend aiming for $30.
Binance Coin whales doubling down on the uptrend
According to data by Santiment, a leading on-chain analysis platform, holders of 100,000 to 1,000,000 BNB coins are stocking up in anticipation of the price to rally to new yearly highs (as discussed before). Whales are significant players in the market because of the volume of coins they move. This volume tends to pull the price either up or down.
BNB holder distribution
Overall, the price is trending lower, especially when short time frames are considered. Support at $24 would go a long way in stabilizing the token. As more whales increase their holdings, Binance could eventually resume the uptrend towards new yearly highs. For now, it is essential to wait for a confirmed breakout or breakdown before going all-in on BNB.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Stellar Lumens Price Prediction: XLM aiming to double in price after support was defended
Stellar is still up by more than 200% since the crash on March 12 but has lost a considerable chunk of market capitalization over the past month from a high of $2.43 billion to a current low of $1.68 billion.
Justin Sun is boosting the value of Tron making use of the DeFi craze
The launch of SUN Genesis Mining had a significant impact on the price of TRX. The foundation calls it a 'meme' coin and states that its purpose is to focus on TRON's decentralized finance potential.
Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC crucial liftoff to $12,200 – discovering on-chain metrics
The flagship cryptocurrency is currently stuck in consolidation. The sluggish price movement comes after recovery from the recent dips under $10,000.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Market as a compressed spring, ready to shoot
The cryptocurrency market is a mixed picture on Friday, with all top-3 coins mostly unchanged in the last 24 hours. The total market capitalization of all digital assets in circulation reached $334 billion.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: HODLing Bitcoin in a bull market is still a working strategy
Bitcoin (BTC) scared the bulls with an 8% drawdown this week. The first digital asset attempted a recovery to $12,000 before an eye-watering sell-off to $10,000.