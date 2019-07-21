- Stellar users need to have at least 10 XLM in their Binance wallets.
- 9,500,000 XLM coins are going to be given to users via an airdrop program.
The largest cryptocurrency exchange by adjusted trading volume, Binance announced that it will be supporting Stellar (XLM) staking as from July 20. The support for Stellar brings the number of coins Binance supports for staking to four. The others include NEO, Ontology and Vechain.
The staking dividends started hitting users’ wallets on July 20 and the only requirement is they have to have not less than 10 XLM in Binance Wallets. The dividend is going to be calculated on a daily basis but distributed on a monthly basis.
On top of the staking Binance also announced 9,500,000 XLM coins are going to be given to users via an airdrop program. Binance XLM wallet will control the airdrop. Unknowingly Binance had been staking Stellar since August and this airdrop will see the exchange share the rewards with the community.
Snapshots of Stellar’ wallets begun on July 20. The airdrop has been evened out in such a way that every wallet holding at least 10 XLM qualifies. The distribution of the rewards us, however, expected to start in September.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum: Opportunity in Bitcoin for bargain hunters
First, the strong bullish move yesterday by Bitcoin, which gained more than $1,000 in 60 minutes. The movement has placed the BTC/USD pair above all major moving averages and opens the door to further rises in the absence of relevant resistance.
Ripple’s XRP recovery from April lows marks the beginning to breakout
Ripple has dived massively from the recent highs. The breakout above both the 50 Simple Moving Average (SMA) 1-D and the 100 SMA 1-D propelled XRP past critical hurdles. For the first in 2019, the price exchanged hands above $0.5.
Litecoin market overview: LTC/USD oversold and ready to bounce
Litecoin is showing signs of exhaustion from the downtrend experienced from the beginning of July. Recovery to June highs around $146 has been impossible with the path of least resistance having an affinity to the south.
Ethereum 2.0 January 3, 2020 launch date remains unconfirmed
The Ethereum ecosystem is preparing for what is known as the biggest milestone for the network, Ethereum 2.0. The new protocol is still in the development stages and researchers have recently told the community that it is possible that there will be a delay in the launch.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: bulls lick wounds after major sell-off
The cryptocurrency market has lived through a dreadful week as Bitcoin(BTC), and all major altcoins crashed below several important support levels.