Bitcoin Cash, BCHUSD is in a bigger intraday recovery mode, but also in three waves a-b-c for now, which could still belong to a wave C as part of a bigger bearish running triangle pattern in wave (B), so watch out for limited rise and be aware of another reversal down.

However, now that is close to June highs, we also have to be aware of a potential jump or spike into 800-1000 resistance area as part of flat correction in wave (B), before it turns down.

BCH/USD 4h Elliott Wave analysis chart

