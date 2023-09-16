Base Onchain Summer boosted users for the chain, will ending rewards program affect transaction activity?

- Base chain has recorded almost $400 million worth of crypto assets, catapulting its DeFi ecosystem to eighth place on TVL metrics.
Base recently closed its Onchain Summer, a rewards program that played a huge role in influencing user boost. The success score of this program was among the driving factors that earned Base a place among the top eight DeFi ecosystems on TVL metrics. The chain has recorded almost $400 million worth of crypto assets moved by users or depositors, according to data by analytics and research website detailing Ethereum layer 2 scaling data, L2Beat.
Crypto deposits on Ethereum L2
After its debut on August 9, Base employed a rewards program, a 23-day Onchain Summer campaign that drove users to move their crypto to Base while minting commemorative non-fungible tokens (NFTs) or using specific applications. Data from Coinbase shows that over 268,000 addresses minted about 700,000 NFTs.
However, if history is enough to go by, the end of a rewards program marks the beginning of reduced network activity. Base peers in the Layer-2 sector, Arbitrum (ARB) and Optimism (OP) suffered the same fate. After launching, they kickstarted a rewards program that ended in June 2022 and January 2023 respectively. Both programs allowed users to mint NFTs after moving crypto and completing specific tasks. When the programs ended, both transactions and revenue recorded cavities or craters, dipping before rising again.
Arbitrum, Optimism transactions after reward programs ended
Lead developer Jesse Pollak thinks otherwise, saying Base’s rewards program could succeed where others have failed. In his words:
Anytime you do a big push on marketing and distribution, you’re always going to have a tail-off at the end. I think one of the things that’s really different about Onchain Summer was this wasn’t manufactured quests that people were doing. This was, like, real utility that people were experiencing on chain, whether they were buying a restaurant pass for Blackbird or a pack of cards for Parallel.
Drawing a difference between what ARB and OP ecosystems did to what Base has done, Pollak says, "The activity [for Base] hasn’t been as tied to the NFT program as it was on Arbitrum and Optimism."
in his opinion, such programs draw in many people looking to acquire NFTs, but then this is "kind of a cheap way to bring some attention to their ecosystem and to onboard people who are already using crypto on-chain.” His stance, therefore, is that the distinguishing factor for Base is that the chain also offers DeFi ecosystem, which has attracted a lot of liquidity. Nevertheless, Pollak attributes the actual user activity on Base to the Friend.tech social platform.
Also Read: Base transactions peak to a new all-time high, beats Arbitrum and Optimism Mainnet combined
Base transactions outperform Arbitrum and Optimism combined
Base transactions recorded a new all-time high on Thursday, reaching 1.88 million. This was more than the sum of what Arbitrum and Optimism achieved, data from Dune Analytics shows
Transactions per day” Base, Arbitrum, Optimism Mainnet
On-chain analytics and market intelligence tool IntoTheBlock corroborates this with a distinct chart for the Base chain. Arbitrum and Optimism recorded 780,000 and 370,000 transactions respectively. The sum of transactions for ARB and OP is by far less than what Base achieved.
September 14 marked a new all-time high for Base transactions, recording more transactions than Arbitrum and Optimism Mainnet combined pic.twitter.com/wlh5pS9f2t— IntoTheBlock (@intotheblock) September 15, 2023
Base premiered barely two months ago as an L2 on the Coinbase network and has since gained remarkable usage. However, things became even more interesting when Friend.tech debuted, a decentralized social network platform built atop the Base chain.
IntoTheBlock’s head of research, Lucas Outumuro believes Friend.tech is the driving force behind the sky-high transaction volume on the base chain. Citing IntoTheBlock in a medium post:
Interestingly, it is not decentralized finance (DeFi) applications nor non-fungible token (NFT) marketplaces driving the surge in Base's activity. Instead, a significant portion of usage can be attributed to a new social application, Friend.tech.
Friend.tech has indicated a steadily increasing number of transactions since late August, reaching 529,280 as of September 14.
Friend.tech transactions
As indicated in the chart above, the number of transactions has been increasing, particularly over the last week. Considering the social network platform has an airdrop coming soon, the increased activity could be attributed to users looking to get as many points as possible to be used for the community-focused airdrop.
The truth about Friend Tech— Moritz (@moritz_web3) September 15, 2023
This is coming from a guy who farmed Blur Season 1 when nobody else was talking about it.
Blur Season 1 & Friend Tech comparison
I see many people comparing these two. "This airdrop will be even greater, just look at the Total Value Locked".… pic.twitter.com/A8j9k1LEjK
Data from DeFiLlama supports this, showing increasing capital inflow into the platform to record a total value locked of $32.99 million at press time. This represents a 514% rise since the month began when the TVL was $5.37 million.
Friend.tech TVL
Evolution of Ethereum L2 ecosystems
Amid intensifying L2 wars for the best Ethereum Layer-2, ecosystems in that space are recording commendable transformations. At first, competition was between Optimism and Arbitrum, before ZkSync Era jumped in, and now Base is putting up a strong fight, ascending to the top three on metrics of total value bridged, despite being only two months old.
Ethereum Layer 2 wars
IntoTheBlock acknowledges this evolution, with the L2 ecosystems each becoming “more specialized in its own niche.”
In terms of unique addresses and transactions, Base L2 is at the helm, a privilege inspired by the extensive reach of Coinbase. Notably, Base debuted under the incubator program of Coinbase. This head start positioned Base in a favorable position for the likes of Friend.tech to build.
Ethereum development FAQs
What is the next big Ethereum software update?
After the Merge, the Ethereum community is looking at the Sharding upgrade next, which has been slated for sometime later in the year. The development can be summarized in four words, “scalability through more efficient data storage.” The software update will increase the capacity of the blockchain, widening the amount of data that can be stored or accessed. At the same time, all services running atop the Ethereum blockchain will enjoy significantly reduced transaction fees.
What is the difference between hard fork and soft fork?
A fork is the splitting of a blockchain after developers agree and proceed to implement upgrades. The decision comes after these developers reach a consensus for a software upgrade. The ensuing part will see one part continue with the status as is, while the other one will proceed with new features combined with the former ones. A hard fork basically entails permanent divergence of a new side chain from the original one, while a soft fork is doing the same, only difference being that it is temporary.
What is EIP-4844?
EIP-4844 is an improvement proposal for the Ethereum network. The upgrade promises reduced gas fees, which is a valuable offering considering the high transaction cost that continues to daunt crypto players. It has been a long-standing concern for the Ethereum network. The proposal is also referred to as “proto-Danksharding,” with an unmatched ability to increase the speed of transactions on the Ethereum blockchain. At the same time, it helps to reduce the transaction cost as everything becomes decentralized.
What is gas in the context of Ethereum?
Gas token is a new, innovative Ethereum contract where users can tokenize gas on the Ethereum network. This means they can store gas when it is cheap and start to deploy the gas once the market has shifted to the north. The use of Gas token helps to subsidize high gas prices on transactions, meaning investors can do everything from arbitraging decentralized exchanges to buying into initial coin offerings (ICOs) early.
