Bank of England Governor believes cryptocurrencies can dethrone the U.S. Dollar

The Bank of England governor Mark Carney believes that cryptocurrencies could overtake the U.S. Dollar.

A noted scenario could help improve global trade and reduce the volatility of capital flows in emerging markets.

Bank of England (BoE) Governor, Mark Carney, within a meeting with other global central bankers in Wyoming, made a prediction that a cryptocurrency backed by several nations could overtake the U.S. dollar as the world reserve currency.

It is something Carney believes could end the fiat’s hoarding by governments and enhance global trade, as reported by UK press, the Guardian.

