Bank of Canada's Wilkins says financial innovations never come without risk when asked about Libra

All the central banks are having their say on digital currencies at the moment and now the Bank of Canada have added to the list.

In comments made at the end of the Bank of Canada press conference following the rate decision. Governor Wilkins said:

Innovations never come without risk, we have to study suck propsals ver seriously.

The good thing about these comments is that he didn't dismiss Libra altogether he just said it needs a further look.

Other central banks have dismissed the project with the likes of German and France completely ruling it out in their nations.

Libra also faced a strong backlash in the United States were Mark Zuckerberg stood before the Senate to answer questions.

Some Senate members called the project out for going against the fabric of monetary policy.

It has been reported that Canada are looking at creating their own digital currency to rival Bitcoin or Libra but that is yet to be confirmed by the government.