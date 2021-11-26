Axie Infinity’s digital land sells for $2.5 million, boosting AXS price uptrend

Axie Infinity is the most traded NFT collection in Q3 2021, emerging as the second most popular blockchain gaming token.

Axie Infinity is one of the most popular blockchain games among Ethereum whales. AXS token has posted 85% gains over the past 90 days. The game developers plan on nurturing the play-to-earn gaming ecosystem by powering new games on digital plots of land.

Digital plot of land sells for 550 ETH on Axie Infinity

Axie Infinity, the play-to-earn game, rewards players with tokens for winning battles and conquests. The blockchain game relies on the addition of new players in the ecosystem for the Axie economy’s growth, therefore analysts question the sustainability of the game.

Sky Mavis, the Axie Infinity developers, plans to sell 90,000 plots of digital land in the game’s ecosystem. Developers have an opportunity to buy these digital plots and build their blockchain games in the Axie Infinity ecosystem.

The popular metaverse game recently hit a milestone, selling a digital plot for 500 ETH, or the equivalent of $2.5 million. Axie Infinity has confirmed that this is the highest price for a digital plot of land in the metaverse.

Back in February 2021, Axie Infinity sold nine plots of digital land for $1.5 million.

AXS token has struggled to recover from a nearly 20% drop below its all-time high of $164.90. Eric Krown, a cryptocurrency analyst, is bullish on AXS price and expects a recovery. Krown has set a target of $180 for AXS price. In his recent YouTube video, Krown said: