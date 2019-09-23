- Bitcoin futures are now traded on Bakkt platform.
- Bitcoin is still range-bound inder $10,000 handle.
The trading on Bakkt platform started during early Asian hours with the first deliverable bitcoin futures traded at 20:08 EST, September 22. The company confirmed that the contracts are actively traded and backed by real Bitcoins stored at Bakkt Warehouse
"Bakkt Bitcoin Futures are now actively trading on ICE Futures U.S., while the Bakkt Warehouse continues to onboard bitcoin We take our customers’ trust seriously, and are excited to serve this market,” the team wrote in on Twitter.
Meanwhile, the market reaction seems to be rather quiet as Bitcoin slipped under $10,000 handle and continued moving with a bearish bias. At the time of writing, BTC/USD is changing hands at $9,960, off the intraday low of $9,864.
However, cryptocurrency experts believe, that the launch will have a huge positive effect on the market in the long run.
“The move to centralize and create a scalable infrastructure for crypto asset investment” is a positive step. Because the ICE contracts will deliver actual Bitcoin, an investor can potentially profit first from the rise in the futures price and then take possession of the coins. I can capture both pieces and continue to ride that upward,” said James Putra, head of product strategy at TradeStation Crypto.
Also, industry analysts emphasize that Bakkt futures are settled in real Bitcoins, unlike other futures that are settled in fiat money. This will result in better price discovery and better liquidity for Bitcoin.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Top 3 price prediction Bitcoin, Ripple, Ethereum: Bakkt to the Future
Today is the day – the release of futures on Bitcoin by ICE – owner among others by the all-powerful NYSE. This initiative, channeled through the trading platform Bakkt, will allow trading futures on Bitcoin with delivery to maturity.
Litecoin (LTC) gets back to the lower border of the channel - where from here?
Litecoin, now the fifth-largest digital asset with the current market value of $4.5 billion, has lost nearly 50% of its value in just three months. While the coin managed to regain some ground from the recent low of $62.16, it is still mored in the long-term bearish trend.
Ripple market update: XRP/USD declines five days in a row as the hype is over
Ripple’s XRP topped at $0.3268 on September 18 and has been on retreat ever since. The coin has been sliding down for the fifth day in a row and hit $0.2682 low on Sunday.
TRON market update: TRX/USD lived through the worst day since September 6
TRON (TRX) was a big loser on Sunday, The coin crashed from $0.0181 to $0.0165, which is the worst one-day decline since the end of August. While the coin has recovered from the recent low of $0.0139 reached on September 6
Bitcoin weekly forecast: Let the altcoin season begin
All major altcoins demonstrated strong growth while Bitcoin reluctantly oscillated in a tight range and stayed vulnerable to bearish sentiments. The first digital currency spends the best part of the week hovering around $10,200 level.