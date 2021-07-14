- AXS price is up 317% for the month, marking the best monthly return since data going back to November 2020.
- Axie Infinity six-hour Relative Strength Index (RSI) flashing a bearish momentum divergence with the price.
- 261.8% Fibonacci extension of the April-May correction is approximately 10% away from the current price, offering a new challenge.
AXS price has displayed incredible relative strength since the June 22 low, outpacing all of the cryptocurrencies on the watchlist by a sizable margin. The resulting overbought condition and elevation to an important Fibonacci extension level introduce some doubt about the rally’s sustainability from the current price. It is time to contemplate a minor correction for Axie Infinity to release the price compression in the coming days.
AXS price meets technical warning signs as rally extends
Axie Infinity has exploded onto the scene with a feverish rally of 760% since the June 22 low of $2.78. In fact, there have been only four down days over the 22 days, with the worst loss coming in at just -11%. Due to the velocity of the AXS price advance, the daily RSI has sustained extreme oversold readings since July 7.
It is a remarkable development in the cryptocurrency market and an interesting story for a protocol that draws inspiration from CryptoKitties. As outlined in an FXStreet article on July 13, Axie Infinity “is a blockchain-based trading and breeding game that is built on the Ethereum blockchain.” Key to its widespread adoption has been the friendly and popular free-to-play model that has enabled it to climb past PancakeSwap and other notable dApps in terms of cumulative revenue.
The compelling fundamental story and the resulting AXS price advance have carried the digital token near the significant 261.8% Fibonacci extension level of the April-May correction at $26.40. It is a new technical challenge for Axie Infinity and maybe the only one since the breakout above the previous all-time high of $11.75.
AXS/USD daily chart
The emerging bearish momentum divergence on the six-hour chart adds to the potential for an AXS price setback. The RSI does not confirm the recent price highs, suggesting that the Axie Infinity advance’s momentum is waning. Fading momentum is always discovered on the intra-day timeframes before it manifests in the daily chart, but the momentum divergence is not an explicit sell signal.
AXS/USD 6-hour chart
At this point, there is no definitive sell signal unless AXS price tags the 261.8% extension level now. However, suppose Axie Infinity does commence a corrective process. In that case, there will be substantial support at the intersection of the 38.2% retracement level of the June-July rally at $16.26, with the 10-day simple moving average (SMA) at $15.98 representing a 36% fall from the current price. A failure to hold that range would introduce the potential for a test of the 50% retracement level at $13.69.
It is a challenge to call tops, but the emergence of the 261.8% extension level combined with the building momentum divergence on the intra-day timeframes does begin to stack the probabilities in favor of at least a mild Axie Infinity correction. The exact timing remains fluid.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin investors in extreme fear, unaware of incoming bullish supply shock
BTC Fear and Greed index shows that fear has gripped markets for over 60 days in a row. Popularity and demand for altcoins with small market capitalization increased. No big spikes noted in BTC net flows, whales with less than 10,000 BTC continue accumulating.
Dogecoin price finds local bottom, DOGE targets $0.30
Dogecoin price has not had the best series of numbers in the past few days. With the push to the downside and monthly pivots each time broken to the downside, it is fishing in the bottom for some support.
Shiba Inu must watch out for the bull trap as SHIB bears remain in control
Shiba Inu looked set for a jump higher just two weeks ago. Instead, it has dropped 28% in value over the past nine days. The glut in cryptocurrencies is helping short sellers to push prices further down.
Stellar caught in downtrend to $0.195
XLM price is in a consecutive three-day losing streak. Tops and lows are getting lower in tandem. More downside is expected for Stellar as no real support now is present until $0.195.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.