Axie Infinity revamps reward structure, AXS price surges 50%

- Axie Infinity price has jumped 50% after the firm revamped its reward structure.
- The play-to-earn firm is aiming to create more demand for Axie teams in the ecosystem.
- The new system will tackle the token inflation issue from its other token, SLP and potentially creating more demand for AXS.
Axie Infinity has recently revealed that it has made a change to its reward structure for its player vs. player competition round. Its native token, AXS price has recently surged by 50% following the announcement.
Axie Infinity takes step to avoid economic collapse
The play-to-earn firm has boosted the amount of AXS rewards from 3,000 to 117,676 for the next season, and increased its leaderboard slots to 300,000.
According to Axie Infinity, this move will “supercharge the competitive Axie scene and create more demand for quality Axie teams in the ecosystem.” The gaming startup also explained that this move will create a $6 million worth of prize pool for Season 20.
AXS, the native governance token for the Axie Infinity protocol is also used as the legal tender to purchase in-game non-fungible tokens (NFTs) from the Axie marketplace.
However, Axie Infinity also leverages a dual-token structure, with the cryptocurrency called Smooth Love Potions (SLP) used to award players for completing daily quests and clearing levels.
SLPs were burned by players to enable the in-game digital pets Axies to breed new ones. Given that the Axie Infinity team created more SLP to reward players than the tokens burned, inflation skyrocketed.
Axie Infinity has removed avenues that were generating more SLPs, as the daily quest encouraged players to be active everyday but this added a 45 million SLP supply burden in the Axie economy.
Axie Infinity stated that its economy “requires drastic and decisive action now or we risk total and permanent economic collapse.”
The upcoming Season 20 update will make SLP scarcer, making their Axies more valuable, potentially seeing Axie Infinity gain more traction among gamers and raising demand for AXS.
Axie Infinity price targets 37% ascent
Axie Infinity price may see a 37% climb toward $98 if a saucer formation on the 4-hour chart gets validated.
AXS may face resistance at the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level at $71, coinciding with the neckline of the governing technical pattern, then at the 50% retracement level at $79.
AXS/USDT 4-hour chart
However, if selling pressure increases, AXS may fall toward the 200 four-hour Simple Moving Average (SMA) at $63 next.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Dogecoin creator Billy Markus is ready for a trend reversal in the memecoin
Co-founder of Dogecoin, Billy Markus, recently commented on his bullish outlook on the Shiba-Inu-themed memecoin. Markus believes Dogecoin is ready for a trend reversal as it inches closer to $0.15. Analysts predicted the Dogecoin price trend could get interesting in the midterm.
Whales continue Shiba Inu accumulation in recent price drop, purchase 63 billion SHIB
63 billion Shiba Inu tokens were accumulated by large wallet investors in the recent dip. Ethereum whales have accumulated Shiba Inu through recent crypto bloodbaths, diversifying their portfolio. Shiba Inu transaction count dropped by 50%, fueling a bearish outlook among investors.
Bitcoin price breaks three-month downtrend line, indicators imply bullish shift in sentiment
The Bitcoin Fear & Greed Index has moved into the orange zone, implying that investor outlook on BTC is bullish. Jack Dorsey proposes Universal Basic Income powered by Bitcoin could boost demand for the asset. Bitcoin price crosses $41,000, adding $170 billion to the crypto market capitalization overnight.
Crypto.com positioned at apex, as Polkadot deposits and withdrawals launch on Cronos chain
Crypto.com has revealed a series of partnerships and updates to the exchange and app. Polkadot deposits and withdrawals are now live on the Crypto.com app via Cronos chain. Crypto.com recently announced a multi-year partnership with the LeBron James Foundation.
Bitcoin: BTC sets a bull trap before ultimate crash to $30,000
Bitcoin price has shown an increase in buyers over the past two days, leading to a quick run-up. This uptrend will likely last as BTC retests a crucial psychological level, luring buyers into a bull trap. Investors need to be cautious of a reversal that sends the big crypto in a tailspin.