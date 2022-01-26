Axie Infinity price not out of the woods yet as AXS slides toward $30

- Axie Infinity price is at risk of sliding further toward $30 as buyers are nowhere to be found.
- A few lines of defense may emerge before AXS hits the pessimistic target.
- The bulls will face a stiff hurdle at $67.83 if buying pressure increases.
Axie Infinity price continues to face weakness as its downtrend remains intact. AXS could be headed for a 40% plunge following the slice below the lower boundary of the prevailing chart pattern.
Axie Infinity price paralyzed by bearish momentum
Axie Infinity price validated the descending parallel channel when the token broke below the lower boundary of the governing technical pattern at $58.08 on January 22. The prevailing chart pattern projects a 40% plunge toward the $30.30, coinciding with the 127.2% Fibonacci extension level.
The first line of defense for Axie Infinity price is at the September 21 low at $48.10. An additional foothold will emerge at the August 10 low at $43.29. Before AXS drops toward the pessimistic target, another line of support may appear at the August 1 low at $37.26.
However, if buying pressure increases, Axie Infinity price may aim to tag the lower boundary of the governing technical pattern at $55.76 first.
An uptick in market sentiment may incentivize the bulls to reach the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement level at $61.12, then toward the middle boundary of the prevailing chart pattern at $67.83, coinciding with the 21-day Simple Moving Average (SMA).
Bigger aspirations will target the upper boundary of the descending parallel channel at $79.26, which intersects with the 50% retracement level.
AXS/USDT daily chart
Only if Axie Infinity price manages to escape above the topside trend line of the governing technical pattern would see AXS break free from the prevailing downtrend.
However, bullish investors should note that Axie Infinity price would still face stiff resistance following a potential break above the upper boundary of the parallel channel. AXS will face significant challenges at the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level at $86.74, sitting near the 50-day SMA and 200-day SMA.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
MATIC completes corrective wave and will return to $2
MATIC price suffered one of the fastest 50% retracements out of the major cryptocurrencies. Bears finally generated a sell-off from the rising wedge and pushed MATIC towards its most vital primary support zone.
Dogecoin short squeeze will launch DOGE to $0.25
Dogecoin price has been on a wild ride over the past few weeks. After gaining more than 50% between January 11 and January 15, DOGE dropped a further 44% to print new nine-month lows.
Top 3 Price Prediction: Pullback complete, first crypto bull run for 2022 begins
Ethereum price has had a nice bounce since bottoming around the $2.150 value area. While downside risks indeed remain, the present price action appears to have eliminated much of that concerns. Substantial buying occurred at the 78.6% Fibonacci.
Renowned analyst believes Bitcoin bottomed out and entered a 96-day bull cycle
Analysts have evaluated the Bitcoin price trend and revealed that a rejection of the asset’s reversal attempts could imply that it has bottomed out. Bitcoin may have hit bottom and entered a 96-day bull cycle. The entire cryptocurrency market recently suffered a bloodbath.
Bitcoin: BTC may capitulate to $30,000
Bitcoin price has dropped considerably over the last three weeks. The recent downswing has made things worse for BTC and hints that a steep correction could be on its way.