Axie Infinity Price Prediction: AXS shows inherent risk moving forward

Invalidation of the bullish view would arise from a breach below this week's swing low at $9.16. A breach of the low could translate into a steeper decline towards the $7.80 resistance zone, which would result in a 28% decrease from Axie Infinity's current market value.

Based on the technicals, the Axie infinity price should be treated as a trade-per-trade risk asset. The next bullish target to aim for will be February's monthly high at $12.46, resulting in a 14% increase from Axie Infinity's current price.

Axie infinity price currently auctions at $10.90. The Relative Strength Index shows a bearish divergence between the January 15 closing price at $10.79 and the January 18 price at $10.64. The RSI could be hinting at a potential trend reversal in the near future.

Axie Infinity price has been experiencing a period of sideways trading during the second weekend of February. The overall bias is neutral as bulls and bears are taking time to evaluate the future price trajectory of AXS. Despite this, the short-term uptrend remains intact, as the price is currently above the 21-day simple and 8-day exponential moving averages.

