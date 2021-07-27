- Axie Infinity price retraced 29% from its all-time high at $49.68 and is attempting another leg-up.
- AXS is likely to correct another 30% to $28.12 from its current position before a new uptrend.
- A decisive 12-hour candlestick close above the all-time high at $49.68 will invalidate the bearish outlook.
Axie Infinity price is currently experiencing a pullback as it underwent another exponential upswing. The resulting retracement could extend up to the trading range’s mid-point before new leg-up kick-starts.
Axie Infinity price awaits catalyst
Axie Infinity price rallied from $2.8 to $29 in 22 days and experienced a sharp 50% pullback. This downswing was followed by another exponential 252% upswing to a new all-time high at $49.68.
Interestingly, the Momentum Reversal Indicator (MRI) flashed a sell signal in the form of a red ‘one’ candlestick, indicating that the reversal in trend is likely. This technical setup forecasts a one-to-four candlestick correction.
Although the bulls seem to have disregarded this sell signal, the downswing will eventually come if Bitcoin price continues to retrace.
The $34.88 level is the first line of defense. Breaching this barrier will push AXS down to $28.12, extremely close to the 50% Fibonacci retracement level at $26.30. A move to $26.30 would constitute a 30% crash from the current position, $41.25.
AXS/USDT 12-hour chart
Investors can expect a reversal around $28.12 or $26.30, leading to a new run-up, which could potentially retest the all-time high at $49.68.
However, if the correction shatters $26.30, it will invalidate this bullish thesis and trigger a potential 28% downtrend to $18.29.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Dogecoin Price Forecast: DOGE to retest critical support before overcoming doubt
Dogecoin price has formed an uptrend since July 21, breaking out from a downward trapped DOGE for nearly a month. The canine-themed cryptocurrency rec
Chainlink VRF integration improves as LINK price eyes 30% upswing
Chainlink price has seen an impressive run-up over the past week, but it has been able to breach through a crucial supply barrier. The recent pullback stems from an inability to slice through the said resistance zone.
Goldman Sachs files for new DeFi ETF with SEC that tracks only major stocks
Goldman Sachs has filed an application with the United States Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) for a new decentralized finance and blockchain-based exchange-traded fund (ETF).
Zilliqa to Ethereum bridge delayed but ZIL price eyes retest of $0.086
Zilliqa price is currently approaching a crucial support level that could trigger a bounce, leading to a new uptrend. However, there are chances of this barrier failing under increased selling pressure. Therefore, investors need to keep a close eye on the bounce.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.