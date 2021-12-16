- Axie Infinity price struggles to hold $100 as support.
- Profit-taking in the metaverse and gaming token space to continue.
- Upside potential exists despite a bearish short-term outlook.
Axie Infinity price continues to trade lower, entering into significant bear market structure within the Ichimoku Kinko Hyo system. As a result, profit-taking is expected to continue as speculators look to other cryptocurrencies with better long opportunities.
Axie Infinity price action is very bearish; Volume Profile suggests a swift drop could occur
Axie Infinity price is trading against two key resistance levels. The first is the Tenkan-Sen at $106.50; the second is the Chikou Span facing resistance at $101.50. The near term support is just a sliver of a high volume node in the Volume Profile at $101.
The volume profile thins out considerably below $93. When it falls into a thin volume profile, an instrument's general behavior is generally a swift move through that zone and to the next high volume node. For Axie Infinity price, that next high volume node is at $65.
A theoretical short opportunity exists if a daily close occurs below the December 13 close. The short idea would be a sell stop order at $92.64, a stop loss at $103, and a profit target at $65. The theoretical short entry is only valid if the daily close is at, or slightly below, the $92.64 price level.
AXS/USDT Daily Ichimoku Chart
However, traders should watch out for the Kumo Twist coming up on December 22. Kumo Twists can often be turning points for any instrument that has been trending as it approaches the date of the Kumo Twist. Axie Infinity has most certainly been trending lower and at an accelerated rate. Therefore, a bounce on December 22 to test the Kijun-Sen near the $110 - $115 value area is the likely move around that date.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Why December is the best time to buy altcoins
Since 2017, the Bitcoin bull run has been followed by a bloodbath in altcoins as capital rotated back into the major crypto. Millions in market capitalization were wiped out of the crypto market as altcoin prices plummeted. Analysts believe that December is the best period to buy altcoins.
SafeMoon price indecisive as bears and bulls fight for control
SafeMoon price is stuck between two moving averages, limiting both upside and downside potential. SafeMoon price is seeing interest die down as well with thin trading volume. Expect demand to drop with price action collapsing back to the downside to $0.00000102.
Sandbox price rebounds strongly on news of metaverse expansion and partnerships
Sandbox price rebound makes analysts bullish on the metaverse token. With new partnerships and institutions pouring capital into the metaverse, Sandbox price has made a comeback from the price drop.
Cryptos ready for Christmas rally
Bitcoin bulls consolidate above $48.760 and will be looking to test and break $50,020 to the upside. Ethereum has bulls banging on the door at $4,060, ready for a breakout towards $4,465. XRP sees buying volume picking up, as a return to $1.0 is in the making.
BTC might dive below $40,000
Bitcoin price is currently hovering around a crucial barrier as bulls and bears hash it out. This fight for control shows indecision among the participants and is often formed before a volatile move. Short-term investors need to be cautious about the next move, therefore, so as not to be caught off guard.