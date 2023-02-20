Avalanche Price Prediction: AVAX set to book 40% gains as this technical signal could expand demand

- Avalanche price is trading up near 4% as bullish sentiment picks up.
- AVAX sees a big technical signal nearly being triggered, which could induce a massive inflow.
- With price action pushing higher, expect to see this double whammy unfold before a 40% gain is granted.
Avalanche (AVAX) price is seeing bulls storming out of the gate this Monday morning after what appears to be the best-performing week of the month at least. A big bullish signal is nearly in motion as the 55-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) is set to cross the 200-day SMA and form a Golden Cross. Expect that grand bullish formation to fall in line with AVAX crossing above $22 and breaking out of the cap residing there since last September .
Avalanche price ready to enter spring mode
Avalanche price is starting the week on a high note as bulls are already breaking above last week's high. The bullish tilt comes as the US equity market will be closed this Monday for an official holiday, which should send some trading volume to crypto. All these elements could trigger the end of the crypto winter as a bullish technical signal is just a few ticks away.
AVAX could see massive demand flying in once the Golden Cross is activated, with the 55-day SMA moving firmly above the 200-day SMA. That moment looks to be falling together with a break above $22 and could see a quick rally higher. As bulls finally trade away from the area that marks the crypto winter, another 40% gains could be granted with $30 as the next hurdle to take in the longer-term recovery trade.
AVAX/USD daily chart
It would not be the first time that the cap at $22 keeps its strength with bears not yet ready to let go. Expect a simple rejection and a return to $18 should the tail risk inflate once again.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
TRON outperforms altcoins Ethereum, XRP and Cardano fuels bullish narrative among TRX holders
TRON’s Total Value Locked has been in an uptrend for a few weeks and the token’s on-chain metrics are aligned with bulls’ interests. A recent chart posted by the TRON community revealed a steady increase in the network’s transaction count since September 2022.
Will Solana retain its 2023 gains and pump higher with Helium Network’s migration?
Solana, an Ethereum competitor and a smart contract network, has yielded double-digit gains for holders over the past week. SOL network announced the latest bullish update, Helium Network’s migration to the Solana blockchain.
Dogecoin Price Prediction: Do the bears have the upper hand?
Dogecoin price has been struggling to break through a key resistance level, leaving both bulls about DOGE's future price movements. This piece identifies a possible bearish scenario for the notorious meme coin.
Hedera Hashgraph Price Prediction: HBAR continues to point north
Hedera hashgraph price shows optimistic signals that the winter rally will continue in the coming weeks. Traders should keep a close eye on HBAR as it seems poised to rally considerably.
Bitcoin: If BTC bear market ends, $43,000 is the next target for bulls
Bitcoin price shows a clean bounce off a stable support level that paused its retracement and restarted its 2023 bull rally. While the recovery was impressive, it faced massive selling pressure as it approached the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA). Regardless, the big crypto’s position looks strong and optimistic as it consolidates.