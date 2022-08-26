- Avalanche price falls penny from Eiffel style during the final trading week of August.
- AVAX price shows a massive uptick in volume amidst the downslide
- Invalidation of the downtrend is a breach above $24.
Avalanche’s AVAX price shows significant sell pressure that investors should be aware of
AVAX price headed south
Avalanche price has lost support from the bulls during the final trading days in August. Since August 19, the AVAX price auctioned within a congestive barrier after declining 30% just days before. Now it appears the bears are back to wreaking havoc as a second bearish decline has ensued with extreme force behind it.
Avalanche’s AVAX price currently trades at $21.28. The Ethereum-based gaming token shows a massive uptick in bearish presence on the Volume Profile Indicator. Furthermore, Friday’s decline mirrors identical free-fall technicals that occurred last week during the 30% rally.
When combined, the AVAX price is likely to decline to lower targets. Key levels of interest are $20 and potentially $17. Nonetheless, markets are always subject to evolve and change course. The earliest invalidation of the downtrend thesis is a breach above $24. If the bulls can hurdle this level, they could prompt a rally towards the previous weekly high at $29, resulting in a 36% increase from the current AVAX price.
In the following video, our analysts deep-dive into Avalanche's price action, analyzing key levels of interest in the market - FXStreet Team
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Exploring 2022, the year of BTC fractals
Bitcoin price shows a tight consolidation on a lower time frame – an ascending parallel channel – that repeats the motif of three larger channels that have developed on higher time frames since the start of 2022.
Dogecoin price on the threshold, ready to face off sellers at $0.1000
Dogecoin price is at the tail end of the most recent pullback from $0.0917. The largest meme coin pivots at $0.0686 at the time of writing, but it’s expected to close the distance to $0.1000 with its next move. Anticipation of the release of a Dogecoin-Ethereum bridge may prove a bullish catalyst.
Ethereum price could go either way, the end result will be lower
Ethereum (ETH) price is set to enter a rare moment of silence as liquidity thins towards 16:00 CET, and traders await the comments from Fed chair Jerome Powell at one of the most important central bank events of this year.
Tezos price prediction: A return to $1.20 is unavoidable
Tezos (XTZ) price action is on the cusp of printing some violent swings as Fed chair Powell preparesto make one of his biggest speeches for the year. With investors looking for clues on what to do, the initial reaction will probably be a dovish one with a pop above a big technical hurdle. Only then will there be a substantial paring back of the gains, potentially with a nuclear implosion that will continue for days.
Bitcoin: Exploring 2022, the year of BTC fractals
Bitcoin price shows a tight consolidation on a lower time frame – an ascending parallel channel – that repeats the motif of three larger channels that have developed on higher time frames since the start of 2022.