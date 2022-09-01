- Avalanche is in danger of spiraling to June lows at $13.75 if support at $17.50 crumbles.
- An incoming buy signal from the TD Sequential indicator shows AVAX nearing a bullish trend reversal.
- AVAX’s technical dynamics may flip strongly bullish if the RSI breaks above a crucial descending trendline.
Avalanche price is yet to find relief following its rejection at around $30.00. Declines continue to take shape within a descending parallel channel, but AVAX’s demand area at $18.00 might be its last line of defense. Therefore, bulls must defend it as if their lives depend on it or risk Avalanche price revisiting June lows around $13.75.
How to sift through the technical noise to spot an Avalanche price recovery
Avalanche price is approaching a critical make-or-break juncture. Its immediate support at $18.00 may determine the next direction AVAX takes. Losses will likely stretch to test June lows at $13.75. However, buyers have an opportunity to seize the downtrend at $18.00 and propel the smart contracts token above $20.00.
AVAX/USD 12-hour chart
There’s a possibility that investors will, from now on, take a hands-off approach on Avalanche price, citing a recent bull trap as AVAX attempted to crack through the $20.00 supply area. At the time, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) paints a grim technical picture, implying that this downtrend is far from over.
Although Avalanche price looks untradeable at the moment, especially for bullish traders, it is essential to appreciate its proximity to oversold conditions. This infers that a trend reversal could be in the offing.
An imminent RSI break above the descending trendline, as shown, could incentivize the bulls currently watching from the sidelines to get on board ahead of a potentially massive upswing not above $20.00 but robust enough to close the gap to $30.00.
Avalanche price may send a buy signal in the next few days courtesy of the TD Sequential indicator on the daily chart. Traders need to confirm the presence of a red nine candlestick before making new entries.
AVAX/USD daily chart
Nonetheless, a buy order is advised only when the low of the sixth and seventh bars in the count is exceeded by that of the eighth and ninth candles. This technical parameter suggests that sellers are gradually losing their grip on the price – paving the way for buyers to grab the bull by the horns for gains – potentially to $30.00.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin price reveals spread-eagle between stakeholders
Bitcoin (BTC) price is being pulled left and right as a clear division in positioning can be identified when looking at the CME data on Bitcoin Futures.
Can Dogecoin price rally amid opposing on-chain metrics?
Dogecoin price is drifting slowly down to a stable support floor that could potentially provide a reversal point and the start of a new uptrend.
Polkadot price slides towards demand zone for chance of a reversal
Polkadot price is approaching an inflection point that could potentially reverse the downtrend and allow bulls to take control.
Shiba Inu price contemplates 70% rally as Shytoshi Kusama comes to SHIB holders’ support
Shiba Inu price seems to be sticking close to a significant support level formed over the last three months.
Bitcoin: Exploring 2022, the year of BTC fractals
Bitcoin price shows a tight consolidation on a lower time frame – an ascending parallel channel – that repeats the motif of three larger channels that have developed on higher time frames since the start of 2022.