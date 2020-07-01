Augur is all set for its first major upgrade, REP/USD bulls start strong following a bearish Tuesday

Augur, the Ethereum-based prediction market, has announced the launch date of Augur V2, the platform's first major upgrade.

Augur, the Ethereum-based prediction market, recently announced that the mainnet launch of V2, the platform’s first major upgrade, will take place on July 28th. Existing REP tokens, the native token of Augur, will be renamed "REPv1," and the new REP tokens on Augur V2 will be dubbed "REPv2."

A migration tool will be given to users to migrate their REPv1 tokens to the new AugurV2 platform, according to the firm. Users will also be provided with a full tutorial on the migration process. AugurV2 includes a few new features in the prediction market platform. This consists of the ability to use the Dai stablecoin for dominating markets.

REP/USD daily chart

REP/USD has had a bullish start to Wednesday and is currently priced at $16.32. This followed a bearish Tuesday wherein the price dropped from $16.98 and crashed below the SMA 20 curve.

Strong resistance lies at $16.62 (SMA 20), $16.83 and $17.60. On the downside, healthy support lies at $16 and $15.24

