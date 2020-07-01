Augur is all set for its first major upgrade, REP/USD bulls start strong following a bearish Tuesday

- Augur, the Ethereum-based prediction market, has announced the launch date of Augur V2, the platform's first major upgrade.
- New features on the market platform include the ability to use the Dai stablecoin for dominating markets.
Augur, the Ethereum-based prediction market, recently announced that the mainnet launch of V2, the platform’s first major upgrade, will take place on July 28th. Existing REP tokens, the native token of Augur, will be renamed "REPv1," and the new REP tokens on Augur V2 will be dubbed "REPv2."
A migration tool will be given to users to migrate their REPv1 tokens to the new AugurV2 platform, according to the firm. Users will also be provided with a full tutorial on the migration process. AugurV2 includes a few new features in the prediction market platform. This consists of the ability to use the Dai stablecoin for dominating markets.
REP/USD daily chart
REP/USD has had a bullish start to Wednesday and is currently priced at $16.32. This followed a bearish Tuesday wherein the price dropped from $16.98 and crashed below the SMA 20 curve.
Strong resistance lies at $16.62 (SMA 20), $16.83 and $17.60. On the downside, healthy support lies at $16 and $15.24
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC/USD risks return to $8,900
Bitcoin bulls are working around the clock to escape the bear traps between $9,000 and $9,200. Gains heading to $9,200 have become unsustainable while support at $9,100 is not strong enough to guarantee ...
XRP/USD sits on top of the lower curve of the 20-day Bollinger Band
XRP/USD has dropped from $0.1754 to $0.1746 as markets opened this Wednesday. The bears have remained in control for the second straight day as XRP/USD continues to flirt with ...
ETH/USD trends in the lower half of the 20-day Bollinger Band for the seventh straight day
ETH/USD dipped a bit from $227.89 to $226.15, following two straight bullish days. Over the last seven days, the price has been trending in the lower half of the 20-day Bollinger Band curve. The Elliott Oscillator has ...
Monero Price Analysis: XMR/USD stuck in a range despite being in the green
Monero is among the few if not the only cryptocurrency in the green during the Asian session on Wednesday. Consolidation has become the domineering trend this week. Cryptoassets, led by the largest trading pair BTC/USD are dealing with ...
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: US stocks and Bitcoin options to define Bitcoin's future
Bitcoin bottomed at $8,899 on Thursday, June 25, and recovered to $9,200 by the time of writing. While the pivotal $9,000 remains unbroken, the coin has been oscillating in a tight range for about two weeks now.