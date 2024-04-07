Astar zkEVM plans mainnet upgrade for April 10, set to boost functionality and performance

ASTR price is nearly unchanged on the daily timeframe. In the past week, ASTR price wiped out nearly 7% of its value and the Layer 2 token is down nearly 18% on the monthly timeframe.

On Saturday, Astar encountered a network issue and the chain was under unscheduled maintenance. The protocol announced that user funds are secure and collaborated with Polygon and Gelato developers to address the challenges faced.

The upgrade is set to roll out on April 8 at 12PM UTC on the testnet and April 10 at 12PM UTC on the mainnet, according to the official blog. Astar’s native bridge will be unavailable for a two hour duration during the upgrade and the project shared steps for infrastructure developers to follow, in its announcement.

Exciting Astar zkEVM Upgrade Ahead! Get ready for the upcoming Astar zkEVM upgrade, enhancing functionality and performance across zKyoto testnet and Astar zkEVM mainnet. Post-update, dApp developers and end users can sit back as no action will be required from their end.… pic.twitter.com/P6wJvAio6q

Astar zkEVM announced an upgrade that will improve the function and performance of its testnet, zKyoto, and its mainnet. Decentralized application developers and end users do not need to take additional steps for the upgrade, it requires actions from infrastructure developers.

