Astar zkEVM plans mainnet upgrade for April 10, set to boost functionality and performance

- Astar, an Ethereum Layer 2 scaling solution announced a mainnet upgrade for April 10.
- The upgrade is expected to enhance the functionality and performance across the zKyoto testnet and zkEVM mainnet.
- ASTR price is in a downward trend, nearly 7% losses in the past week.
Astar zero-knowledged EVM (zkEVM) is an Ethereum Layer 2 scaling solution that leverages Polygon’s Chain Development Kit. The project announced a mainnet upgrade for Wednesday, April 10.
The upgrade will boost the chain’s performance and functionality.
Astar to rollout mainnet upgrade
Astar zkEVM announced an upgrade that will improve the function and performance of its testnet, zKyoto, and its mainnet. Decentralized application developers and end users do not need to take additional steps for the upgrade, it requires actions from infrastructure developers.
Exciting Astar zkEVM Upgrade Ahead!— Astar Network (@AstarNetwork) April 7, 2024
Get ready for the upcoming Astar zkEVM upgrade, enhancing functionality and performance across zKyoto testnet and Astar zkEVM mainnet.
Post-update, dApp developers and end users can sit back as no action will be required from their end.… pic.twitter.com/P6wJvAio6q
The upgrade is set to roll out on April 8 at 12PM UTC on the testnet and April 10 at 12PM UTC on the mainnet, according to the official blog. Astar’s native bridge will be unavailable for a two hour duration during the upgrade and the project shared steps for infrastructure developers to follow, in its announcement.
On Saturday, Astar encountered a network issue and the chain was under unscheduled maintenance. The protocol announced that user funds are secure and collaborated with Polygon and Gelato developers to address the challenges faced.
ASTR price is nearly unchanged on the daily timeframe. In the past week, ASTR price wiped out nearly 7% of its value and the Layer 2 token is down nearly 18% on the monthly timeframe.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
LUNC price loses 5% as lawyers of Terraform Labs, Do Kwon set to deliver final remarks in civil fraud trial
Terraform Labs and founder Do Kwon’s lawyers will make final arguments to a jury on Friday. The SEC seeks civil penalties and asked for a ban on Do Kwon and Terraform Labs from the US securities industry.
Ethereum yet to recover as more questions arise about its staking products
Asset manager DWS Group lists Ethereum ETC on German stock exchange Deutsche Borse. The declining share of liquid staking protocol Lido could help Ethereum to escape "security" classification, according to JP Morgan analysts.
Crypto trading volume in centralized exchanges surge to all-time high in March
Bitcoin's all-time high pushed overall CEX crypto trading volume to new highs of $9.12 trillion, CCData shows. Crypto derivatives saw a declining market share despite the surge in trading volume.
XRP price ranges below $0.60 despite Ripple stablecoin launch announcement
Ripple (XRP) price is stuck within a tight range between its February 17 low of $0.5643 and March 18 high of $0.6686. On Friday, the altcoin traded below the psychologically important $0.60 level, at $0.5807.
Bitcoin: Short-term holders add 1.12 million BTC, what does this mean?
Bitcoin (BTC) price action for the past three weeks has been confusing for sidelined participants. On the one hand, investors are ignoring BTC and trading altcoins, and on the other hand, traders are expecting a potential dip.