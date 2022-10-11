Assessing the chances of Ethereum price revisiting the triple-digit territory

- Ethereum price shows a bear flag formation that forecasts a 15% downswing to $1,100.
- ETH needs to break below $1,280 to kick-start a sell-off to $1,100.
- A daily candlestick close above $1,338 will create a higher high and invalidate the bearish thesis.
Ethereum price has been consolidating since September 21, resulting in a bearish development. A failure to recover quickly or more bearish pressure on Bitcoin could worsen the situation and kick-start a nosedive.
Ethereum price could explore south
Ethereum price triggered a bear flag breakout on October 11 by producing a daily candlestick close below $1,297. This technical formation contains a massive sell-off named flagpole and is followed by a tight, but upward-facing consolidation termed flag.
The 15% crash between September 17 and 21 constituted the flagpole, while the consolidation that caused ETH to produce three higher highs and two higher lows created a flag.
This setup forecasts a 15% crash to $1,100, obtained by adding the flagpole height to the breakout point at $1,297. A breakdown of the $1,280 support level will trigger this nosedive and knock the Ethereum price to $1,080, which is the midpoint of the $1,282 to $878 range.
However, considering the bearish setup for Bitcoin price, things could escalate quickly, causing ETH to pierce the $1,000 psychological level and dip into the triple-digit territory.
ETH/USDT 4-hour chart
While things are looking gloomy for Ethereum price, quick recovery in Bitcoin price could ease things for ETH holders. If bulls step in and push Ethereum price to produce a daily candlestick close above $1,338, it will create a higher high and invalidate the bearish thesis.
Such a development could see ETH extend its run-up to tag the $1,440 resistance level.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Assessing the chances of Ethereum price revisiting the triple-digit territory
Ethereum price has been consolidating since September 21, resulting in a bearish development. A failure to recover quickly or more bearish pressure on Bitcoin could worsen the situation and kick-start a nosedive. ETH needs to break below $1,280 to kick-start a sell-off to $1,100.
Cardano price triggers a worst-case scenario, prompting 40% crash for ADA
Cardano price shows a lack of willing buyers that have pushed it below significant support, triggering a bearish market structure break. This development has a small window to recovery, failing to do so could result in a sell-off.
Solana Price Prediction: A breach below $30 in the coming days
Solana price shows reasons to believe that a sweep-the-lows event will arise in the coming days. Solana, the centralized smart contract token, witnessed a 22% decline last month after enticing bulls to go long during a false breakout.
Shiba Inu price falls through $0.00001000! Here's what could happen next
Shiba In price is witnessing significant bearish pressure. SHIB was rejected in from a significant moving average before the decline. A spike through $0.00001090 could prompt a relief bounce targeting $0.00001120.
Bitcoin: Crypto markets to experience one last sell-off
Bitcoin price has been in a steady consolidation for more than two weeks and shows no signs of directional bias. However, the Non-Farm Payrolls (NFP) announcement on October 7 could trigger a volatile episode for BTC that could resolve its range tightening and establish a directional bias.