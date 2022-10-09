- Ethereum price is grinding toward a potential symmetrical triangle breakout.
- Hope for a bullish breakout from the triangle may be snuffed out by intense seller congestion at $1,334.
- Ethereum price relief rally is at the mercy of investors holding 1,000 and more tokens.
Ethereum price is sitting in limbo amid extended market indecision. Although the flagship smart contracts token tagged $1,384 this week, the momentum behind it faltered, leaving bears untethered. ETH is testing support at $1,300 on Sunday ahead of a potential southbound move.
Ethereum price vaporizes weekly gains
Ethereum price has consolidated around its $1,300 pivotal level in the last almost three weeks. As the token reached hit a series of lower highs and higher lows, a symmetrical pattern surfaced. This technical pattern forecasts a 12% move either up or down.
With the 50-day SMA (Simple Moving Average) capping movement to the upside, Ethereum price will likely break out below the triangle. It is worth mentioning that consolidation within the apex could carry on in the upcoming sessions – calling on traders to exercise restraint.
In other words, waiting for ETH price to crack the rising trend line support is advisable before activating sell orders. Ethereum price might drop to $1,140 as soon as movement below the triangle validates.
ETH/USD four-hour chart
Conversely, Ethereum could move north to $1,521 if a northbound breakout occurs. Symmetrical triangles do not have a bullish or bearish bias, which means recovery cannot be ruled out.
Despite the bulls’ desire to pull Ethereum price out of the pit and up the ladder beyond $1,500, large-volume holders keep snuffing out the ignited spark. On-chain data from Glassnode reveals that addresses with 1,000 and more ETH tokens had continued to sustain a downtrend since they peaked at 6,516 on September 15 – when Ethereum released the Merge software upgrade.
Now, investors in this cohort have roughly 6,316 addresses, and the pressure seems far from reducing. This implies chances of recovery will continue to thin as long as whales offload their bags. It also shows that investors prefer their money elsewhere and not in Ethereum.
Ethereum Number of Addresses with Balance ≥ 1k
The IOMAP by IntoTheBlock shines a light on a couple of strong resistance zones likely to keep sabotaging movement to the upside. The first – $1,334 represents 1.65 million addresses that purchased 5.6 million tokens, while the second – $1,370 hosts roughly 360,000 addresses with 5.5 million ETH.
Ethereum IOMAP model
Trading above these two supply areas will be daunting for the bulls. Hence, Ethereum price might complete the 12% triangle breakout to $1,140 before easing into another uptrend.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
