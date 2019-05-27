Anthony Pompliano: More bullish on Bitcoin than ever

Pompliano has always been a supporter of Bitcoin.

He feels that Bitcoin has the chance of a 20-50x increase in value in the coming five years.

Anthony “Pomp” Pompliano has shown his adherence towards the world’s most valuable cryptocurrency, Bitcoin. Pompliano has always been a supporter of Bitcoins and now has also been at the forefront of Bitcoin Evangelists. Pomp believes that there might be two strong reasons for the sudden surge of Bitcoins. Firstly, top exchanges like the CME and others are getting high trading volumes on Bitcoin. It indicates that institutional traders and retail investors are thoroughly convinced about Bitcoin.

Secondly, the 2020 block reward halving on the Bitcoin network is a major propeller of the Bitcoin rally. He has also mentioned the importance of halving in his tweet. He relates Bitcoin halving to the United States Treasury Department to cut the amount of dollar note printed into half. He believes that this may result in the rise of the dollar’s value. Pomp reckons that Bitcoin has the chance of a 20-50x increase in value and has also predicted that it may hit $275,000 in the coming five years.

