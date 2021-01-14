Bitcoin's success story continues. After a brief pullback toward the $30K low, the benchmark cryptocurrency is once again aiming for $40K. Over the past 24 hours, Bitcoin has added more than 12% and is trading near $38K. Bitcoin's dominance index holds around 70%, while the total capitalization of the crypto market has once again surpassed $1 trillion. This threshold now has a psychological impact on retail crypto market participants, confirming the course for further growth. In 2017, the crypto market was already approaching this mark, but afterwards, a massive correction began, which led to the "crypto winter". Now we are witnessing that the crypto machine is actively gaining speed near this level, which encourages investor optimism.
Previously, Bitcoin faced multiple waves of corrections as it approached $20K, and now the coin may face waves of profit-taking as it reaches $40K. Nevertheless, the crypto community is waiting for growth up to $50K. Given the volatile nature of the crypto market, this price level is realistic. Institutional investors at the end of last year voiced growth targets not only above $100K but even as high as $300K, suggesting the potential for multiple increases from current levels.
Altcoins supported the growth of the first cryptocurrency. Altcoins are now the riskiest assets to invest in as they attract the most retail demand and are therefore more prone to correction compared to BTC.
The largest 100 Bitcoin wallets have been very bullish over the past 30 days. In total, almost 350,000 new bitcoins appeared in these wallets. Even more optimistic news is that most of these addresses did not react in any way to the correction. Withdrawal transactions were recorded at a very small number of Bitcoin addresses.
Nevertheless, it's worth noting that the inflow of new funds into the crypto sector dropped significantly during the first week of January. According to CoinShares, only $29 million was invested in institutional crypto funds during the first week of the new year. In the week before Christmas, big capital invested over $1 billion.
While this could be attributed to the fact that many investors were on winter holidays. Should the inflows to crypto funds not increase closer to the end of January, it could mean that big capital decided to stop crypto purchases.
Disclaimer
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
ADA battles this crucial barrier for the ultimate liftoff to $0.4
Cardano is among the altcoins that have recorded double-digit gains over the last 24 hours. The price action must have followed Bitcoin’s surge above $37,000. ADA is trading at $0.31 after accruing over 10% in gains.
Ripple price bound for another leg down after Grayscale dissolves XRP Trust
Grayscale has commenced the dissolution of its XRP Trust following the lawsuit filed by the Securities and Exchange Commission's December 22, 2020. According to the United States SEC, XRP is unregistered security under federal laws.
EToro could limit buy orders over the weekend as demand for Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies soars
The cryptocurrency market is in a bull cycle, bringing extraordinary demand for Bitcoin and other digital assets. Thus, eToro, a leading trading app, anticipates a surge in the market, especially for Bitcoin over the weekend session.
Uniswap price tries to catch up with SushiSwap, but it must slice through massive supply barrier first
Uniswap is up a whopping 15% in the last 24 hours. The decentralized finance (DeFi) token is eager to perform as well as it did in 2020, as reported. UNI is trading at $6.3 at the time of writing amid the push to break above $6.5 to validate price action to higher levels.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Santa rally takes BTC to new all-time high, more fun ahead
It's been a momentous week for Bitcoin. The pioneer cryptocurrency broke above psychological $20,000 and hit a new all-time high at $23,770. Since the beginning of October, the coin's value more than doubled; those who were wise enough to buy some BTC in the middle of March got away with 500% returns on their investments.