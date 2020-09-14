- bZx protocol experience the third hack attack in less than a year.
- The token of the project is vulnerable to further losses.
This has never happened before, and yet here we go again
bZx fell victim to another hack attack due to the structural flaw. According to the information on the project's website, the network experienced a token duplication accident on the protocol TVL. The team noticed strange activity on the iToken contract and instantly paused the minting and burning of iTokens. The team claims that they removed the bug and recovered the funds from the insurance fund.
The insurance fund is backstopped by both the token treasury in addition to protocol cash flows. As we have demonstrated before, the system can absorb black swan events that would otherwise negatively impact lender assets. Thanks to a protocol design that anticipates and accounts for tail events, this incident is surmountable. The debt will be wiped clean, and the protocol will move forward unimpeded.
While the team explains how it is well-equipped to cope with difficulties, it is worth remembering that the protocol was already hacked twice in February 2020. The attackers launched two successful hacks just days apart. They resulted in an aggregate loss of around $954,000. The first attack took place when the team was at the ETHDenver industry event, and the second took place a couple of days later. The hacker used multiple DeFi protocols to lend and swap significant ETH and wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) and manipulate.
This time the hack attack cost the project about $8 million in multiple coins, including LINK, ETH, USDT, USDC, and DAI, which is 30% of bZX's Total Value Locked (TVL).
While no financial harm was done to the users, this incident raises questions about the safety of bZx and DeFi protocols in general. The project passed may audits and verifications; however, none of the efforts guaranteed that it was totally safe. According to Aave Protocol Founder Stani Kulechov, it is something that DeFi user should consider while dealing with DeFi.
Some Twitter users praised the team for transparency and fast reaction.
I really respect that.— Alex Masmej ☄️ (@AlexMasmej) September 13, 2020
Another hack, but another refund.
Innovation can be costly sometimes, but the team stands strong and protects consumers.
Some will say “that’s DeFi, get rekted”. Not bZx. https://t.co/uKMjHByy6z
However, the question remains: will bZx stay afloat after it has been compromised three times in less than a year, and incurred such significant losses?
BZX/USD feels the pain
BZX, the native token of the protocol, lost nearly 30% in the last 24 hours to trade at $0,445442 by the time of writing. The coin just broke below the upside-looking consolidation channel and extended the decline amid high trading volumes. This development bodes ill for the price and implies that it may retest the recent low of $0.37 before the selling pressure slows down. If this barrier holds well, the coin may recover and retest the broken channel support (currently at $0.6154). A sustainable move above this area is needed for the upside to gain traction and negate the immediate bearish scenario. Otherwise, BZX will resume the sell-off.
BZX/USD 4-hour chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
BTC bears tighten the grip, bulls ready to strike back
Bitcoin attempted a recovery above $10,500 on Sunday, September 13, but failed to hold the ground. At the time of writing. The pioneer digital currency is changing hands at $10,350, mostly unchanged since the start of the day.
ETH braces for a challenging ride to $400, what to expect?
Ethereum is still trading within an ascending channel despite the recent rejection at $390. The losses extended below $360 tentative support to $353 last week, but recovery ensued with ETH/USD recovery the some ...
SUSHI consolidating before a breakout eyeing $3.50
SushiSwap is trying to find stability after a gruesome start at the beginning of September. The drop from highs of $46 to lows of $1.13 happened amid the founder's drama, Chef Nomi cashing out up to $13 million in ETH.
DOT soars past $5, flipping Chainlink for the 5th spot
Polkadot has soared into the top five after displacing Chainlink. Data by CoinMarketCap shows DOT with a market cap of $4.56 billion. Polkadot entrance into the top five is not a done deal, considering Chainlink follows with a market cap of $4.51 billion.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: HODLing Bitcoin in a bull market is still a working strategy
Bitcoin (BTC) scared the bulls with an 8% drawdown this week. The first digital asset attempted a recovery to $12,000 before an eye-watering sell-off to $10,000.