Traders identify key support and resistance levels that Ethereum must hold as ETH price trades at levels not seen since July 2021.
The crypto market experienced another day of pain on May 12 as the fallout from the Terra's LUNA and UST failure continues to ripple across the ecosystem.
While the coverage for UST and its impact on Bitcoin (BTC) have been extensively covered over the past few days, the pullback has also had a significant impact on the price of Ether (ETH) as traders hastily exited the market.
Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView shows that the past seven days of selling dropped Ether to $1,701, a price not seen since July 2021.
ETH/USDT 1-day chart. Source: TradingView
Here’s a look at what several analysts are saying about the outlook for Ethereum and what support and resistance levels to keep an eye on.
Ether needs to reclaim $2,250
The overnight plunge to the low $1,700 range was documented by crypto analyst and pseudonymous Twitter user ‘Rekt Capital’, who posted the following chart outlining the major support and resistance zones for Ether.
ETH/USD 1-month chart. Source: TradingView
Rekt Capital said:
If Ether isn't able to rebound strongly from here so as to Monthly Close above the black ~$2,250 level above, the ~$1,720 will reveal weakness and may not hold price.
Should a further breakdown in price occur, Rekt Capital indicated that the blue zone on the chart is the “ next major support sub ~$1720,” which is located near $1,350.
Bouncing off the 2021 summer lows
Insight into what Ether's price action may look like should it head lower was provided in the following tweet by ‘Crypto Feras’, who mused that just a few weeks ago it sounded crazy to talk about Ether falling to these levels.
ETH/USDT 1-day chart. Source: TradingView
Crypto Feras said:
Technically Ether is bouncing off its 2021 summer lows (outperforming Bitcoin so far). The bounce areas are either this $1,700 - $1,800 [range] or we [are] gonna have to test [the] $1,400 zone.
Possible short-term retest of $1,550
A longer-term view of the Ether's price action was discussed by market analyst Caleb Franzen, who suggested that a “bearish” breakdown below a major trendline.
ETH/USDT 1-week chart. Source: Twitter
Franzen said:
Very possible that we retest the January 2018 highs, around $1,550, in the next 24 hours. If/when we break below that former resistance level, that's another bearish signal.
The overall cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $1.219 trillion and Ether’s dominance rate is 19.2%.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Here's why Polkadot price likely to fall to $6.90
Polkadot price could continue the steep decline, and a short opportunity could present itself, but the technicals need more time to establish a clear entry. Invalidation of the bearish downtrend is a breach at $14.50.
Ethereum Price Head and Shoulders pattern forecasts a drop to $1400
ETH price is setting up a classic trading pattern, an opportunity to go short could present itself in the days to come. Ethereum price sell-off is primarily correlated with the overall sentiment in the crypto market regarding security vs. asset arguments
SafeMoon price bucks the trend with double-digit gains
SafeMoon price action has been a textbook example of volatility and whipsaws. During the Thursday trade session, SafeMoon was up nearly 130%. However, almost all of those gains were promptly sold. Despite the selling, SafeMoon is still 30% higher.
Why the Cardano price collapse will return ADA to $1
Cardano price action has been some of the most bearish in its history. In fact, The nine-month stretch from September 2021 to May 2022 is arguably the most devastating price action Cardano has ever experienced.
Bitcoin: Bears take control after MicroStrategy’s margin call woes
Bitcoin suffered a massive setback after a minor uptrend due to the FOMC meeting on May 5. While the Fed concluded a 50bps hike in interest rates, the volatility that it brought caused the stock market and BTC to crash.