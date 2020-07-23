Altcoin Market Update: Akropolis and Ocean Protocol are unstoppable lately thanks to DeFi bull run

DeFi projects have experienced unprecedented gains in the past month.

Ocean Protocol is creating new all-time highs every single day.

Akro woke up recently experiencing a massive increase in trading volume.

OCEAN/USD daily chart

Ocean Protocol is up 211% in the last 24 days seeing a significant increase in trading volume. The daily RSI is overextended but hasn’t really stopped Ocean for now. The digital asset is already ranked 110th by market capitalization at $63 million. Throughout the first few months of 2020, Ocean has enjoyed a notable increase in trading volume up until April.

OCEAN is trading above both daily EMAs and is eying up $0.20 in the near future. The MACD remains extremely bullish while bulls are not facing a lot of resistance.

AKRO/USD daily chart

Akropolis is experiencing higher gains because it has a lower market capitalization. In the last month, AKRO surged by more than 650% touching $0.0129 for the first time since September 2019 when the digital asset was crashing.

The RSI for AKRO is healthier as periods of consolidation managed to cool it off. AKRO’s trading volume has also increased a lot more in the past month from an average of $400,000 per day to $6 million.