- Algorand price action takes a step back, slips near 2% intraday.
- ALGO price action undergoes firm rejection against a historic pivotal level.
- Expect further continuation if the support line does not hold, S1 could be retested.
Algorand (ALGO) price action is undergoing a firm rejection against a historic pivotal level. ALGO price has not been able to enjoy the tailwinds that current equity indices are providing, with the Nasdaq leading the charge being up 2.30%. For now, the supportive short-term trend line looks to hold near $0.32. Although this level exposes the weak spot for the bulls and could see more tests from bears, once it breaks it could trigger a 10% drop.
ALGO price action dangling above 10% losses
Algorand price has not been able to react to bulls charge in equities, with the Nasdaq leading the charge. It must be painful for cryptocurrency traders to see that a small dislocation is happening as equities get a chance to recover while cryptocurrencies are lagging in their performance. Some majors, such as Bitcoin price action, score higher points, but the alt-coins are almost going nowhere.
ALGO price action received its firm rejection against $0.33, making it a double top with the high of Monday and going back to September 28. If bulls are already struggling with this technical level, are they supposed to break through a monthly pivot or even a moving average? Expect to see pressure building on the ascending short-term trend line, with a breakdown potentially seeing a drop as on October 13, and testing roughly $0.29 again near the monthly S1.
ALGO/USD Daily chart
Should the stock market indexes rally that firmly, expect to see tailwinds mount so massively for ALGO price action that a pop to the upside is made inevitable. That would mean that $0.33 gets cleared, and price action jumps to $0.35 and hits the monthly pivot. Suppose the current market turnaround will be enough for Algorand price action to jump above. In that case, which isn't very likely, should another catalyst event occur with some positive fallout, expect to possibly see an attempt to break $0.37 to the upside.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
JUST IN: Mastercard will help banks offer crypto trading services to clients
Mastercard, an American multinational giant has taken a giant stride in helping banks offer crypto trading services to clients. Mastercard is set to bridge banks with Paxos, a crypto-trading platform to help clients avail the service.
Bankrupt Three Arrows Capital is now under investigation by SEC and CFTC as its co-founders disappear
The multiple crashes this year, which were responsible for the market value of all cryptocurrencies falling below the one trillion mark, also marked the end of many crypto-related companies.
One billion CHZ could flood the market after a 15% rally
Chiliz price looks to rest after breaking its ongoing consolidation and establishing directional bias favoring the bulls. Investors need to prepare for a pullback that will be an opportunity to accumulate before another run-up.
Facebook is on a quest to destroy the Metaverse and Web3
The future of how we socialize online is being defined as we speak, and it’s far too important to leave things to the likes of Meta and other mega social companies.
Bitcoin: Is this the start of BTC’s journey to $28,000?
Bitcoin price triggered a bullish reversal after October 13 CPI that is reminiscent of the July 13 events. The transaction data shows that a flip of $22,000 will open the path for BTC to head up to $27,000.