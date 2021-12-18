- Algorand price develops bullish Pole Pattern on its Point and Figure chart.
- Conversion to a bull market on the Point and Figure chart creates possibilities.
- Downside pressure is likely if the bulls fail to rally Algorand after the first pullback.
Algorand price has been in a solid and sustained move lower since breaking down below the Ichimoku Cloud in mid-November. Bears have not abated their pressure on Algorand, but a change in direction and the overall trend may be forming.
Algorand price likely to convert to a bull market despite what the candlesticks show
Algorand price action shows an upcoming conversion from a bear market in its Point and Figure chart. One of the interesting characteristics of Point and Figure Analysis is that an instrument is always in a bull market or bear market. And depending on the timeframes you are used to using with a time-based chart like Japanese candlesticks, Point and Figure may switch from bull to bear or bear to bull frequently or infrequently.
The conversion to a bull market on Algorand’s chart will occur when price breaks above the bear market trend line (red diagonal line) at $1.54. But before that, an aggressive entry based on a bullish Pole Pattern reversal could trigger a low-risk, high reward trade opportunity.
Adding to that strength is the current pattern developing known as a Spike Pattern. This pattern occurs when there are fifteen or more Xs or Os in a single column – conditions that Algorand would fulfill if it moves lower to $1.30. The entry on the Spike Pattern is the three-box reversal. Currently, the hypothetical trade setup is a buy stop order at $1.40, a stop loss at $1.36, and a profit target at $1.67. A trailing stop of 3-boxes would help protect any implied profit post entry. However, if Algorand moves lower, the entry trails lower as well. The stop loss remains a four-box stop and the profit target doesn't change.
ALGO/USDT $1.00/3-box Reversal Point and Figure Chart
The hypothetical long setup is invalidated if Algorand price were to close below $1.25.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
