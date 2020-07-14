ADA and XRP join the list of digital assets that are outperforming Bitcoin

Cardano (ADA) and Ripple’s XRP have joined the list of digital assets that are outperforming Bitcoin.

Over the past week, Bitcoin has been down by 0.16%.

Despite this, some analysts believe that the altcoin season is about to end soon.



Ripple’s native token XRP and ADA have joined the list of cryptocurrencies that are outperforming Bitcoin. According to Coin360, the weekly list of best-performing digital assets (with market capitalization more than $1 billion) is topped by Stellar Lumens (XLM), with gains more than 42% in the past week. This is followed by ChainLink (LINK), with over 30% gains and VeChain (VET) with more than 29.26% growth.

With whopping gains of over 28%, Cardano has landed the fourth spot on the list. This is followed by Tezos (XTZ) and Bitcoin Satoshi Vision (BSV) with a growth of 19.15% and 18.54%, respectively. After spiking by 15.64%, Binance Coin (BNB) has ranked seventh in the list, followed by Ripple as it witnessed a rise of 14%. Monero (XMR) and entertainment system protocol TRON have ranked ninth and tenth after surging by 96% and 9.77%.

Over the past week, Bitcoin has been down 0.16%. Despite the soaring performance of large-cap altcoins, some believe that things are about to take a turn for the worse. A renowned strategist who goes by the name “CryptoAmsterdam” said that the end of the altcoin season is round the corner.

Yes. I do think the Altcoin party will end very soon.

I'm not looking for new trades



- Dominance weekly support

- BTC ranges for 70+ days

- BTC volatility at lows only seen 4 times since 2017.

These lows where followed up by 50-250% BTC moves.

- Q3 has been bearish historically pic.twitter.com/zk1z0AENVZ — CryptoAmsterdam (@damskotrades) July 10, 2020



