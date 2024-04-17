In this special episode of TradeGATEHub Live Trading, Raphael Zagury, now Chief Investment Officer at Swan, discusses his transformation and new role. Raphael shares in-depth insights into "The Nakamoto Portfolio," a strategic approach to cryptocurrency investments named after Bitcoin's elusive creator. He also delves into the use of The Monte Carlo Simulation, a mathematical technique used to predict future outcomes by modeling a wide range of possible results. The discussion is especially relevant for #Bitcoin enthusiasts and investors looking to understand sophisticated investment strategies in the crypto space.
Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer. Opinions expressed at FXstreet.com are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXstreet.com or its management. Risk Disclosure: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Lido DAO announces new phase on Ethereum with Simple DVT module
Lido DAO voted on the deployment of the Simple DVT module nearly six months ago, it is ready for mainnet as of April 17. Simple DVT helps to make Lido’s technology accessible to more users. LDO price is down nearly 3% in the past day.
New altcoins crash and burn, but this altcoin shows strength Premium
Binance Coin price shows a bullish pennant continuation pattern. BNB could range between the $600 to $526 levels until the skies clear out for Bitcoin. The altcoin could see a massive gain with the upcoming BEP-336 upgrade.
Cronos price fails to recover despite network upgrade
Cronos (CRO) is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compatible chain in the Cosmos ecosystem. A mainnet upgrade was completed early on Wednesday and the asset’s price declined nearly 2% in the past 24 hours.
XRP tests $0.50 resistance after Ripple CLO says pretrial conference with SEC did not take place
XRP is stuck below $0.50 resistance after failing to close above this level since Monday. Ripple CLO Stuart Alderoty said late Tuesday there was no pretrial conference since the SEC dropped charges against executives.
Bitcoin: BTC’s rangebound movement leaves traders confused
Bitcoin (BTC) price has been hovering around the $70,000 psychological level for a few weeks, resulting in a rangebound movement. This development could lead to a massive liquidation on either side before a directional move is established.