In this special episode of TradeGATEHub Live Trading, Raphael Zagury, now Chief Investment Officer at Swan, discusses his transformation and new role. Raphael shares in-depth insights into "The Nakamoto Portfolio," a strategic approach to cryptocurrency investments named after Bitcoin's elusive creator. He also delves into the use of The Monte Carlo Simulation, a mathematical technique used to predict future outcomes by modeling a wide range of possible results. The discussion is especially relevant for #Bitcoin enthusiasts and investors looking to understand sophisticated investment strategies in the crypto space.

Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer. Opinions expressed at FXstreet.com are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXstreet.com or its management. Risk Disclosure: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.