In this special episode of TradeGATEHub Live Trading, Raphael Zagury, now Chief Investment Officer at Swan, discusses his transformation and new role. Raphael shares in-depth insights into "The Nakamoto Portfolio," a strategic approach to cryptocurrency investments named after Bitcoin's elusive creator. He also delves into the use of The Monte Carlo Simulation, a mathematical technique used to predict future outcomes by modeling a wide range of possible results. The discussion is especially relevant for #Bitcoin enthusiasts and investors looking to understand sophisticated investment strategies in the crypto space.

 

Lido DAO voted on the deployment of the Simple DVT module nearly six months ago, it is ready for mainnet as of April 17. Simple DVT helps to make Lido’s technology accessible to more users. LDO price is down nearly 3% in the past day.

Binance Coin price shows a bullish pennant continuation pattern. BNB could range between the $600 to $526 levels until the skies clear out for Bitcoin. The altcoin could see a massive gain with the upcoming BEP-336 upgrade.

Cronos (CRO) is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compatible chain in the Cosmos ecosystem. A mainnet upgrade was completed early on Wednesday and the asset’s price declined nearly 2% in the past 24 hours. 

XRP is stuck below $0.50 resistance after failing to close above this level since Monday. Ripple CLO Stuart Alderoty said late Tuesday there was no pretrial conference since the SEC dropped charges against executives. 

Bitcoin (BTC) price has been hovering around the $70,000 psychological level for a few weeks, resulting in a rangebound movement. This development could lead to a massive liquidation on either side before a directional move is established. 

