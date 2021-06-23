3iQ appointed Dubai-based Dalma Capital Management as the syndicate manager to help facilitate the listing and plans to work closely with banks in the United Arab Emirates and other lenders from the region.

It was launched in 2020 and is the first cryptocurrency fund to go public in the Middle East.

