21Shares launches spot Solana ETF with $100 million AUM

Crypto asset manager 21Shares has launched the 21Shares Solana exchange-traded fund (ETF) on CBOE, under the ticker TSOL, offering investors access to the spot price of SOL.

21Shares has become the latest entrant in the spot Solana ETF race with the launch of its TSOL fund, according to a statement on Wednesday.

TSOL debuted on the Chicago Board Options Exchange (CBOE) with $100 million in assets under management (AUM), according to Bloomberg ETF analyst Eric Balchunas.

The fund introduces a new pathway for investors to gain exposure to the Solana ecosystem, adding to 21Shares' current suite of spot crypto funds in the US. It offers access to the spot price of SOL, removing the need for investors to purchase the cryptocurrency directly.

"TSOL provides US investors with the opportunity to diversify their crypto exposure through one of the world's most powerful blockchains and marks the latest addition to 21shares' growing lineup of spot crypto ETPs for US investors. Solana's efficiency and its large array of real-world use cases make it a potentially interesting investment for retail and institutional investors alike," said Federico Brokate, Global Head of Business Development at 21Shares.

The debut of TSOL follows several crypto ETF launches by 21Shares in the US. This includes the rollout of its Ethereum ETF (TETH) in July 2024 and the ARK 21Shares Bitcoin ETF (ARKB) in January 2024, which has grown to more than $8 billion in assets under management, according to the statement.

The firm had also launched spot Solana ETPs in Europe in 2021, which it claims controls the largest fund in the world with over $1bn in AUM as of November 14.

"Having launched our Solana ETP for European investors in 2021, 21Shares manages the largest spot Solana ETP in the world with over $1bn in AUM as of November 14, 2025. We are thrilled to have the opportunity to leverage our nearly eight-year track-record of developing, launching and managing crypto ETPs to bring TSOL to the US market," said Russell Barlow, CEO of 21Shares.

21Shares joins a list of firms offering US investors access to spot Solana funds, including Fidelity, which launched its FSOL on Tuesday

Other Solana ETF issuers include Bitwise, VanEck and Grayscale. These funds have recorded cumulative net inflows of $420 million, according to SoSoValue data.