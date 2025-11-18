TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
Login
|

Solana Price Forecast: SOL hits key support as sell-off wave cools down

  • Solana holds above $130, aiming for a rebound as RSI flashes oversold conditions.
  • Selling pressure declines in the cash and futures markets, as large wallet investors return to the spot market.
  • Institutional demand remains unfazed for Solana as ETF inflows record $8.26 million on Monday.
Solana Price Forecast: SOL hits key support as sell-off wave cools down
Vishal DixitVishal DixitFXStreet

Solana (SOL) edges higher by 2% at press time on Tuesday, holding above the $130 mark. The technical outlook for Solana focuses on key support at $126 amid heightened selling pressure. However, steady inflows from Solana Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs) and an underlying shift in the spot and futures markets could help SOL rebound.

Dip in Solana shifts investors' sentiment

Solana is experiencing a surge in demand from large wallet investors, commonly referred to as whales, who are keen to buy the dip. According to CryptoQuant, the average order size of the executed trades in the SOL spot market indicates large whale orders. Furthermore, the Cumulative Volume Delta (CVD) indicates a positive difference in the market's buy and sell order volume, suggesting buy-side dominance.

At the same time, the volume bubble map, which tracks the difference in trading volume, indicates a decline in both spot and futures markets. This decrease in trading volume, amid a prevailing declining trend, signals reduced selling pressure that could act as dry powder for the subsequent Solana rebound.

Solana spot and futures market data. Source: CryptoQuant.
Solana spot and futures market data. Source: CryptoQuant.

Meanwhile, despite Solana being down over 30% from October 28, the institutional demand remains steady. The SOL ETFs recorded a net inflow of $8.25 million on Monday, marking 15 consecutive days of positive flows.

Solana ETF data. Source: CoinGlass.
Solana ETF data. Source: CoinGlass.

Solana hits a crucial crossroads, preparing for a rebound

Solana holds above the S2 Pivot Point at $128, slightly above the bearish target of $126, marked by the June 22 low, as previously reported by FXStreet. However, the close alignment of these strong supports could absorb the incoming supply, potentially leading to a bounce back. 

This potential rebound in SOL could test the $150 psychological level near the $155 supply zone. 

Still, the technical indicators on the daily chart tilt bearish, as the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) continues to extend the declining trend with the signal line. 

Even the Relative Strength Index (RSI) at 30 hovers near the oversold boundary, signaling heightened selling pressure. However, extreme oversold conditions, indicated by RSI values below 30, signal a potential reversal as investors shift to buy the dip at undervalued prices. 

SOL/USDT daily price chart.
SOL/USDT daily price chart.

If SOL drops below $126, it would nullify rebound chances and likely test the April 7 low of $95.

Author

Vishal Dixit

Vishal Dixit

FXStreet

Vishal Dixit holds a B.Sc. in Chemistry from Wilson College but found his true calling in the world of crypto.

More from Vishal Dixit
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

Solana Price Forecast: SOL hits key support as sell-off wave cools down

Solana Price Forecast: SOL hits key support as sell-off wave cools down

Solana (SOL) edges higher by 2% at press time on Tuesday, holding above the $130 mark. The technical outlook for Solana focuses on key support at $126 amid heightened selling pressure.

Cboe unveils 'perpetual-style' futures for Bitcoin and Ethereum

Cboe unveils 'perpetual-style' futures for Bitcoin and Ethereum

Cboe plans to roll out Bitcoin and Ethereum 
"perpetual-style" futures products, known as Continuous Futures. The products are designed to give traders extended exposure to Bitcoin and Ethereum through contracts with a 10-year expiration.

Cardano Price Forecast: ADA stabilizes at key support with signs of on-chain recovery

Cardano Price Forecast: ADA stabilizes at key support with signs of on-chain recovery

Cardano (ADA) is stabilizing around the daily support level of $0.45 at the time of writing on Tuesday, after correcting nearly 4% the previous day. Despite the recent dip, on-chain and derivatives indicators are showing early signs of recovery

Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH faces pressure near $3,000 as BitMine continues buying spree

Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH faces pressure near $3,000 as BitMine continues buying spree

Ethereum treasury company BitMine Immersion Technologies announced on Monday that it bought 54,156 ETH last week, pushing its holdings to 3.56 million ETH.

Orange Juice Newsletter – Smart insights by real people. Every day.

Orange Juice Newsletter – Smart insights by real people. Every day.

A free newsletter highlighting key market trends to help traders stay a step ahead. Daily insights on the most relevant trading topics, compiled by our experts in an easy-to-read format so you never miss an important move.

Bitcoin: The capitulation phase unfolds

Bitcoin: The capitulation phase unfolds

Bitcoin (BTC) market structure continues to deteriorate as the capitulation phase begins to take shape, with BTC sliding below $97,000 on Friday and extending losses to more than 7% so far this week.