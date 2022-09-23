Asia Market Update: Yen extends gain after Japan’s recent FX move; JP markets closed for holiday; Equities trade mixed.
General trend
- Is Japan done intervening?
- Will USD strength cause Asian governments to follow Japan and intervene in the FX markets?
- Rate-sensitive indices decline in Australia [Consumer Discretionary, REIT].
- Shanghai Property Index remains volatile.
- The US Federal Reserve Board will host a Fed Listens event on September 23.
Headlines/economic data
Australia/New Zealand
- ASX 200 opened +0.1%.
- (AU) Australia Sept preliminary PMI manufacturing: 53.9 V 53.8 prior.
- (NZ) Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) and FMA seeking feedback on draft FMI Standards.
- (NZ) Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) Gov Orr to speak on Sept 27th and Sept 30th.
Japan
- Nikkei 225 closed for holiday.
- (JP) Japan Top FX Diplomat Kanda: Have intervened in the FX market (1st intervention to stop JPY decline since 1998) [from Sept 22nd].
- (JP) Japan Top FX Diplomat Kanda: FX action can be taken any day, anywhere and includes holidays [from Sept 22nd].
- (JP) 4.8 EMSC Scale Earthquake reported to have shaken buildings in Tokyo - Press.
Korea
- Kospi opened flat.
- (KR) South Korea Aug PPI Y/Y: 8.4% v 9.2% prior.
China/Hong Kong
- Hang Seng opened -0.5%; Shanghai Composite opened -0.1%.
- (CN) China PBOC Open Market Operation (OMO): Sells CNY2.0B in 7-day reverse repos v CNY2.0B prior; Sells CNY21B in 14-day reverse repos v CNY16B prior; Net inject CNY21B v Net inject CNY16B prior.
- (CN) China PBOC sets Yuan reference rate: 6.9920 v 6.9798 prior (Weakest since early Aug 2020).
Other
- Foundries [including Taiwan Semi] are facing pressure from automakers to renegotiate 2023 quotes and orders; the renegotiation talks are due to occur in Q4 2022 - Digitimes.
- (SG) Singapore Aug CPI M/M: 0.9% v 0.6%e; Y/Y: 7.5% v 7.2%e.
North America
- (US) Initial jobless claims: 213K V 217KE; continuing claims: 1.379M V 1.418ME.
- (US) Q2 current account: -$251.1B V -$260.0BE.
- (US) Aug leading index: -0.3% V -0.1%E.
-*(US) Weekly EIA natural gas inventories: +103 BCF VS. +93 BCF TO +95 BCF indicated range.
- (US) Sept Kansas City Fed Manufacturing Activity Index: 1 v 5e.
Europe
- (UK) Sept GfK Consumer Confidence: -49 v -42e (Lowest since 1974 when records began).
- (UK) FT: Bank of England (BOE) prepares for 'tug of war' with Treasury.
Levels as of 01:20 ET
- Nikkei 225, closed, ASX 200 -2% , Hang Seng -0.4%; Shanghai Composite flat ; Kospi -1.7%.
- Equity S&P500 Futures: -0.1%; Nasdaq100 -0.1%, Dax -0.3%; FTSE100 +0.2%.
- EUR 0.9852-0.9818 ; JPY 142.59-141.76 ; AUD 0.6655-0.6610 ;NZD 0.5857-0.5821.
- Gold -0.2% at $1,677/oz; Crude Oil -0.4% at $83.16/brl; Copper -0.5% at $3.4452/lb.
All information provided by Trade The News (a product of Trade The News, Inc. "referred to as TTN hereafter") is for informational purposes only. Information provided is not meant as investment advice nor is it a recommendation to Buy or Sell securities. Although information is taken from sources deemed reliable, no guarantees or assurances can be made to the accuracy of any information provided. 1. Information can be inaccurate and/or incomplete 2. Information can be mistakenly re-released or be delayed, 3. Information may be incorrect, misread, misinterpreted or misunderstood 4. Human error is a business risk you are willing to assume 5. Technology can crash or be interrupted without notice 6. Trading decisions are the responsibility of traders, not those providing additional information. Trade The News is not liable (financial and/or non-financial) for any losses that may arise from any information provided by TTN. Trading securities involves a high degree of risk, and financial losses can and do occur on a regular basis and are part of the risk of trading and investing.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD drops to multi-decade low below 0.9800
EUR/USD came under bearish pressure and dropped to its lowest level in two decades below 0.9750, pressured by broad dollar strength. Meanwhile, the data from Germany and the EU showed that the business activity in private sector continued to contract in September.
GBP/USD extends slide below 1.1100 after disappointing UK data
GBP/USD has extended its daily slide and touched its weakest level since 1985 below 1.1100 on Friday. The data from the UK showed that the Composite PMI dropped to 48.4 in September from 49.8 in August and the CBI Retail Sales Balance slumped to -20 from +37.
Gold drops to lowest level since April 2020 below $1,650
Gold plunged to its weakest level since April 2020 below $1,650 on Friday amid relentless dollar strength. Ahead of the US PMI data, the 10-year US Treasury bond yield is up nearly 2% on the day at 3.77%, putting additional weight on XAU/USD's shoulders.
BTC makes a bullish comeback amid regulatory tension, but lacks confirmation
Bitcoin price has produced three consecutive lower lows since September 7, but at the same time, the Relative Strength Indicator (RSI) has shown a positive rise demonstrating a lack of underlying bearish power.
Berkshire Hathaway Deep Dive: Sell BRK.B – price target at $200 on stock market weakness, exposure to Apple
Welcome back to our deep dive series where this time we focus on placing a value on Warren Buffet. Well, not so much the man himself, but his mind and his company Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B).