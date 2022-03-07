XAU/USD
Spot gold hit $2000 per ounce this morning, for the first time since August 2020, as uncertainty about global economy in light of the consequences of the Russia-Ukraine war and Western sanctions on Russia, as talks about including Russian energy products into the package of restrictions, strongly increased global uncertainty and boosted safe-haven demand.
The yellow metal advanced 2.6% last week, as crisis deepened, but advanced 1.2% only in early Monday’s trading after starting the week with gap higher, signaling that the latest acceleration could extend much higher. Close above $2000 is needed to confirm strong bullish bias and expose targets at $2015/$2049 (Aug/Sep 2020 peaks) which guard a record high at $2074, posted in Oct 2020.
Further escalation of the crisis could inflate gold price above these levels and unmask next targets at $2100 (round-figure) and $2168 (Fibo 123.6% projection of the rally from $1676 (Mar 2021 low).
Solid supports lay at $1980/74 (broken Fibo 76.4% of $2074/$1676 / Feb 24 spike high), followed by daily Tenkan-sen ($1940) and trendline support at $1925.
Res: 2015; 2049; 2074; 2100.
Sup: 1980; 1974; 1950; 1940.
Interested in XAU/USD technicals? Check out the key levels
-
- R3 2022.58
- R2 1996.43
- R1 1982.01
- PP 1955.86
-
- S1 1941.44
- S2 1915.29
- S3 1900.87
The information contained in this document was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy or completeness cannot be guaranteed. Any opinions expressed herein are in good faith, but are subject to change without notice. No liability accepted whatsoever for any direct or consequential loss arising from the use of this document.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends recovery from 22-month lows, trades near 1.0900
EUR/USD reversed its direction after dropping toward 1.0800 earlier in the day and recovered to the 1.0900 area. The positive shift witnessed in market sentiment seems to be making it difficult for the greenback to preserve its strength while fueling EUR/USD's rebound. Eyes on the third round of Russia-Ukraine talks.
Gold extends slide from multi-month highs, trades near $1,970
Gold climbed to its strongest level since August 2020 above $2,000 on Monday but lost its traction heading into the American session. XAU/USD was last seen trading near $1,970, pressured by a more-than-3% increase in the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield.
GBP/USD recovers to 1.3200 area as dollar rally loses steam
With the greenback struggling to preserve its strength during the European trading hours, the GBP/USD pair rose toward 1.3200 and erased a large portion of its daily losses. In the absence of high-tier data releases, investors stay focused on geopolitics.
SafeMoon price is on its way back to $0.0012 as support weakens
SafeMoon price action is in consolidation mode again after price punched below the low of last week over the weekend and now looks set to square the low of March.
AMC Entertainment flies like a bat, but is it actually a dead cat?
AMC stock is up by 2.4% on Monday premarket as investors take solace from the strong box office showing of the new Batman movie over the weekend. The stock is in need of a catalyst as reality hits for it this year.