Did you see the strength in the Pound?
I’m Brad Alexander and in this week’s Market Blast Fundamentals let’s take a look at WTI (USOil), USDCAD, the FTSE 100 (UK100), NZDUSD, EURGBP, and GBPUSD.
Better economic news out of the UK, a bit of political stability, and the fiscal policy on raising taxes has helped the GBP.
We see strength against all other currencies except NZD which is also strong.
These news items might cause the FTSE 100 to stall as it has been in a bull run recently and we will keep an eye on this.
Speaking of NZD, we looked at the rebirth of the currency in a previous video.
The strength continues and the markets are awaiting Wednesdays Interest Rate decision from New Zealand where 4.5% is predicted.
If the announcement comes out lower than 4.5%, we may have some great counter-trend pullbacks to trade.
We are also expecting news from Canada this week with Retail Sales tomorrow and a BoC speech Thursday.
CAD is the weakest currency right now and we will look at this from the technical standpoint tomorrow.
The CAD weakness may be due to the price of crude which has fallen below $80 per barrel with support below at $76.
While we may offer market commentary based on fundamental or technical analysis, we do not offer trading advice and cannot be held liable for any decisions taken by viewers and readers of our material.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
EURUSD accelerates decline toward 1.0200 amid notable US Dollar strength
EURUSD is losing further ground, eyeing 1.0200 as risk-off sentiment intensifies on surging covid cases and fresh lockdowns in China. The US Dollar cheers a flight to safety and hawkish Fed commentary. ECB Lane's dovish remarks add to the Euro's misery.
GBPUSD flirts with lows near 1.1800 amid risk-aversion, USD recovery
GBPUSD is deep in the red near 1.1800, kicking off the week on the wrong footing amid resurgent safe-haven demand for the US Dollar. China's covid woes-induced risk aversion weighs negatively on the higher-yielding Pound Sterling.
Gold declines towards $1,740 as DXY extend gains amid dismal market mood
Gold price is expected to decline further to near $1,740.00 as the risk-off profile is gaining more traction. The DXY has refreshed its weekly high at 107.40 and has not displayed any sign of exhaustion yet.
Shiba Inu whales scoop SHIB at discount, but is it enough to sidestep this bearish fate?
Shiba Inu price continued its decline for the fifth consecutive day since November 16, 2022. The meme coin has yielded 6% losses despite mass accumulation by whales and can be attributed to the larger bearish market sentiment.
One eye on FOMC Minutes
Shiba Inu price continued its decline for the fifth consecutive day since November 16, 2022. The meme coin has yielded 6% losses despite mass accumulation by whales and can be attributed to the larger bearish market sentiment.