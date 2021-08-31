Interesting fact: The S&P 500 has not had a 5%+ drawdown from a peak for the past ten months.
This timeframe equates to over 200 sessions. As this hot run continues, more and more analysts come out of the woodwork, predicting that it will shortly come to an end. Perhaps these analysts are correct, and the S&P 500 will hit a wall at 4,500, a value the index crossed for the first-time last Friday. Coincidently, it was also the time the S&P 500 hit its 8th 100-point day for 2021.
As it currently stands, the S&P 500 is at 4,528.79, up another 19 points on Monday trading.
Of course, this consistent rise of the SPX is out of the norm and, therefore, concerns investors. While we cannot control the unforeseeable, we can follow the market announcements coming out of the US (or other appropriate regions) that might keep us abreast of possible changes in market sentiment and direction.
Economic reports
It is an atypically quiet week on the US reports front. It is not until Wednesday that the big boy reports are released.
ADP employment change
The precursor to the Non-farm Payroll, the ADP Employment Change report, is forecasting 500K jobs added to the US private sector economy in August. Bear in mind that this report’s estimates were off by more than 70% (330K vs 695K expected) last month.
If the ADP Employment Change number comes in at 500K, it will signal a big turnaround for the private sector job placement, which has steadily declined since a record 882K jobs in May. This decline could be forgivable if the 20 million jobs lost in April 2020 had since been regained. However, as it stands, the US economy is still down a net 4 million jobs.
NFP creeps in on Friday
The consensus is that 750K jobs have been added to the US economy in August, more than 100K less than expected last month. But, as we all know, NFP beat the expectations of July by a significant number and injected a great deal of optimism in the USD (see EURUSD chart).
How did this big NFP beat translate on the S&P 500?
For the past four NFP job reports, we can observe a pattern.
When the NFP disappoints, the S&P 500 has a rough few days. This rough patch is clearly illustrated in May, where the NFP reported a paltry 266K jobs vs an expected 978K. What ensued on the following Monday was three days of selling, resulting in the S&P 500 falling from 4,233 to 4,058. The SPX didn’t gain back those losses until the day before the next NFP was released.
When the NFP beats, the S&P 500 falls, but by far less than when it misses. This begs the question: What will it take for the S&P 500 to react positively? I think it is waiting for an NFP to report more than a million jobs, like last reported in August 2020 (July Job numbers). Otherwise, the Russel 2000 Index will be the biggest beneficiary of the positive, but not grand, NFP reports.
Risk Warning: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to trade foreign exchange, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and, therefore, you should not invest money you cannot afford to lose. You should make yourself aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading and seek advice from an independent financial adviser if you have any questions or concerns as to how a loss would affect your lifestyle.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD renews three-week top above 1.1800 ahead of Eurozone CPI
EUR/USD is flirting with multi-week highs above 1.1800 ahead of the European open. The US dollar tracks treasury yields lower amid a mixed session. China's slowdown concerns could check the gains in the euro. Eurozone CPI and US CB Consumer Confidence awaited.
GBP/USD advances towards 1.3800 amid USD weakness
GBP/USD is edging higher towards 1.3800, having found strong bids near the 1.3750 region. The China slowdown-led risk-off flows drag Treasury yields lower alongside the US dollar. Looming Brexit concerns could cap the upside in the cable ahead of the key US data.
Gold: Why $1830 continues to lure buyers? Focus on US data
Gold price pullback from the highest levels in about four weeks at $1823 on Monday, as it finished the day at $1810, posting moderate losses on the day. Gold’s hourly chart shows more room to the upside ahead of the US data.
SafeMoon ponders 50% upswing
SafeMoon price is traversing a bullish pattern and shows signs of further gains in the near future. While an upswing seems likely, a spike in selling pressure that shatters immediate support levels will be fatal for SAFEMOON.
Conference Board Consumer Confidence August Preview: Negative dollar risks
American consumers have a good deal on their minds as the summer winds to a close, little of it optimistic. August Nonfarm Payrolls projected at 728,000 down from 943,000. Market risk is relatively high from a negative result.